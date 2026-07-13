The Trump administration has stepped up its efforts to limit undocumented immigrants’ access to the US banking system by asking banks to treat loans to people without legal work authorisation as potentially risky. The move forms part of President Donald Trump’s broader immigration agenda, which seeks to tighten enforcement through existing financial and regulatory rules.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), along with two other federal banking regulators, has issued fresh guidance asking banks to carefully assess the risks of lending to workers who may not be authorised to work in the United States. While the guidance does not ban such loans, it encourages financial institutions to consider whether these borrowers may face circumstances that could affect their ability to repay.

The latest action follows discussions within the administration earlier this year on using the banking system to support Trump’s mass deportation plans. An executive order was signed in May directing financial regulators to use existing legal powers to strengthen immigration enforcement through the financial sector.

Why does Trump administration see these loans as risky?

The new guidance says banks should consider several factors before extending credit to undocumented immigrants, reported WSJ. One of the biggest concerns is that a borrower could face deportation or lose a job if an employer discovers the person does not have valid work authorisation. Either situation could reduce the borrower’s income and increase the risk of loan defaults.

Officials have also linked the policy to broader national security concerns. The administration has argued that criminal organisations, including Mexican drug cartels and Chinese money-laundering networks, have exploited parts of the US financial system, reported WSJ. In his executive order, Trump said, “An inadmissible and removable alien population poses a risk to national security and the stability of the country’s financial system,” as reported by WSJ.

The administration says banks already have a legal duty to follow safe lending practices and protect themselves from financial losses. The new guidance does not change those legal requirements but offers regulators’ view on why lending to unauthorised workers may involve greater financial risk.

What could this mean for banks and undocumented immigrants?

Banks are not legally prohibited from offering bank accounts or loans to undocumented immigrants. However, financial experts told WSJ that such regulatory guidance often influences lending decisions because banks seek to avoid closer scrutiny from regulators.

The latest move follows several other actions by the Trump administration targeting financial services used by undocumented immigrants. Earlier guidance from the Treasury Department asked banks to watch for employers who may commit payroll fraud by hiring workers without legal authorisation. Regulators have also urged banks and payment companies to reassess the risks associated with providing products such as credit cards and home loans to undocumented immigrants, reported WSJ.

The administration’s tougher approach to lending comes alongside another investigation into allegations that banks have denied services to customers because of their political or religious views. Trump has also signed a separate executive order directing federal agencies to examine claims that conservatives have faced unfair “debanking” by financial institutions.

Together, the measures show the administration’s effort to use financial regulation to address both immigration enforcement and concerns over access to banking services. If banks adopt a more cautious approach, undocumented immigrants could face greater difficulty obtaining loans and other forms of credit, even though no law explicitly bars them from accessing banking services, according to WSJ report.