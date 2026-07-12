Alarms blared across the Gulf region on Sunday morning as Iran struck US military bases in the UAE, Qatar and other countries. Peace negotiations between the United States and Iran have crumbled over the past week — with President Donald Trump recently declaring the end of a ceasefire and launching fresh attacks. Washington said it had focused on missile and drone launch sites, ammunition dumps and communication equipment as it hit around 140 targets in the latest salvo.

Bahrain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates all sounded the alarm early in the morning as missiles streaked across the sky and explosions rang out. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has since taken responsibility for the attacks and claimed significant damage to the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar and the Prince Hassan air base in Jordan.

The update came hours after the US struck Iran over its “blatant” attacks against a Cyprus-flagged ship in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran claims the crucial waterway was “closed” after the vessel switched off systems and used an “unauthorised” route.

Iran says strikes damaged US military bases

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards have claimed responsibility for the strikes — claiming in a statement carried by the IRIB state broadcaster that several US military bases had sustained heavy damage.

The IRGC said it had targeted Al-Udeid air base in Qatar and destroyed a fighter aircraft maintenance centre and a command and control centre. The extent of damage remains unclear since the Qatari Ministry of Defence had earlier said it intercepted the missile attack. Iran also claimed an attack against the Prince Hassan airbase in Jordan with several ballistic missiles — purportedly destroying a command-and-control centre at the base, as well as hangars housing MQ-9 drones.

Explosions across the Gulf region

The United Arab Emirates warned the public about an incoming missile and drone attack during the early hours of Sunday — adding that its air defences were actively engaging with the incoming projectiles. The Ministry of Defence assured that explosions heard around the country were simply the sounds of its defence systems intercepting the missiles and drones.

A missile alert also sounded in Qatar shortly after the blasts, with the military saying in a statement that it had intercepted the incoming Iranian fire. Visuals from Doha also showed the aftermath of these explosions. The Qatari Ministry of Interior had urged people to remain inside their homes and added that the country’s security threat level was high.

“The siren has been sounded ..Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” read a short social media update from the Bahrain government.

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