Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain have beaten Argentina 1-0 and won the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the final played at the New York-New Jersey Stadium tonight (July 20) in IST.
The match started with both teams failing to score in the first half. Madonna was on stage in the half-time break by the way and so were Shakira, BTS and Just in Bieber. The second-half began in the same way was it was one way show with Spain going all guns blazing and Argentina being in their shell.
However, the game changed as Enzo Fernandes got the second yellow and therefore was red-carded out of the game. The match moved into the extra-time after being 0-0 at the 90 minutes. A 10-man Argentina tried to hold-off Spain and take it to the penalties. But, Ferran Torres had other ideas as he scored and Spain won 1-0.
Lionel Messi was eyeing a grand farewell as he could have become the first captain in the history to defend the World Cup title. But it wasn’t to be. Spain, whose first and last World Cup title before today, came in 2010, where they beat the Netherlands in extra-time, now have two stars on their shirts.
Spain Starting 11
Simon, Pedro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodrigo, Fabian, Olmo, Yamal, Alex, Oyarzabal
Argentina Starting 11
Emiliano, Molina, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Álvarez, Messi
Argentina vs Spain Final: Where to Watch in India
Indian football fans will have to prepare for a late-night thriller as the tournament wraps up in the early hours of Monday morning.
- Match Date & Time: Monday, July 20, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST.
- Free-to-Air TV Telecast: The final will be broadcast live and completely free of charge on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.
- Cable/Satellite TV: Fans can view the broadcast across the United8 Sports Network in both SD and HD channels.
- Live Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the ZEE5 platform and website, as well as via the JioTV mobile app through the DD Sports channel feed.
ESP vs ARG Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Get all updates from New York-New Jersey Stadium here
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Match Summary
120 Minutes | Extra-Time: Full Time
Spain 1-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
The match started with both teams failing to score in the first half. Madonna was on stage in the half-time break by the way and so were Shakira, BTS and Just in Bieber. The second-half began in the same way was it was one way show with Spain going all guns blazing and Argentina being in their shell.
However, the game changed as Enzo Fernandes got the second yellow and therefore was red-carded out of the game. The match moved into the extra-time after being 0-0 at the 90 minutes. A 10-man Argentina tried to hold-off Spain and take it to the penalties. But, Ferran Torres had other ideas as he scored and Spain won 1-0.
Lionel Messi was eyeing a grand farewell as he could have become the first captain in the history to defend the World Cup title. But it wasn't to be. Spain, whose first and last World Cup title before today, came in 2010, where they beat the Netherlands in extra-time, now have two stars on their shirts.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain are the new champions
120 Minutes | Extra-Time- Full Time
Spain 1-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
So the literal last throw of the dice here from the Argentines. They try and only try without success. Five minutes of added time does nothing for them as Spain nearly kill the game.
So the last chance goes by and it is Spain who win and all the historic moments that Messi might have had, will not be there.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: One last shot
120 Minutes | Extra-Time
Spain 1-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
So a big shit from Messi lands on the face of Pedri. The game is over except for a last shot at the goal by Messi himself maybe.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Ferran Torres scores
106 Minutes | Extra-Time
Spain 1-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Goal!! This was all Williams, who decided to keep the ball in play with a header near the far corner. What happened, the ball landed perfectly near Torres' feet, who launched it into the roof of the Argentine goal.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Albiceleste struggle
100 Minutes | Extra-Time
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oh what a struggle this has been by Argentina, who are yet to have a shot at goal after so many minutes have been exhausted?
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Goal or not?
95 Minutes | Extra-Time
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Is it a goal or not? The ref thinks Molino was fouled and therefore the ball became dead after it. Williams then going on to score, would therefore not count. There s confusion all around. Yet to see what happens.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Match moves to Extra Time
90 Minutes | Full Time
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
The match has now moved to Extra-Time thanks to a great save from Emilio Martinez. Remember, the Argentines are down to 10-man. Will they be able to hold off Spain?
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Red Card for Enzo Fernandes
90 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Already on a yellow card, Enzo Fernandes commits a foul and the referee had no hesitation in taking out the red-card. Argentina down to 10 men now.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 4 minutes of added time
90 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Four minutes have been added and it is going to be very difficult four minutes for both the teams as they would look to try and score and not take the game into extra time.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Not a single shot on goal by Messi
82 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
There has been not a single shot on goal by Argentina. As long as one can think of, there would have been no such game where both the teams are tied at 0-0 and one has had 11 shots at goal and the other zero.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Back-to-back saves from Martinez
78 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Back-to-back saves there from Emiliano Martine as he keeps the clean sheet so far and keeps Argentina alive as well.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Simeone plays his final card
72 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Simeone, the coach of Argentina plays his final cards as he has brought on Medina and Guiliano Simeone
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Hydration break
66 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Hydration break the last of the tournament hopefully, has been taken here as both teams dead-locked at 0-0.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Two substitutions for Spanish side
60 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Oyarzabal and Ruiz have bee substituted here and the going out means Ferran Torres and Pedri come on.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Paredes gets a card
55 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
As soon as he comes on to the ground, Paredes commits a foul and gets yellow carded.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Paredes and Molina in for Argentines
50 Minutes | 2nd Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
The Albiceleste have made two changes, bringing in Paredes and Molina in place of Gonzales and Montiel respectively.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Madonna, BTS, Shakira and Bibber perform
45 Minutes | Half-Time
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
After Madonna, BTS and the kids characters of the Sesame street, Justin Bibber and Shakira performer as well at the half-time show. And Shakira ends with the Dai-Dai.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Boring first-half ends
45 Minutes | Half-Time
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Bothe the teams have been tough to breakthrough, but the problem is that Argentina has zero shots on goal, which is concerning as the Spanish team would look to make the most of it in the next half.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: 4 minutes of added time
45 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
Four minutes have been added as injury time to the first half and gives both the teams a chance to try one last time to take a lead before long half-time break which will see a lot of performances.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Yellow card for Martinez
40 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
The first yellow card of the game has come out and it has been handed to Lautaro Martinez of Argentina. He committed a foul on Oyarzabal.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Slow pace of the game
30 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
So far, if one looks at the stats sheet, it says number shots 1 by Spain and 0 by Argentina, clearly showing that this game is not at the pace people have been used to throughout the tournament.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Hydration break
24 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
The only thing about this match needed was a break and here is a break thanks to FIFA's hydration break policy. The teams will now regroup and try and find a solution to the problem of scoring and dullness in the game so far.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Foul on Olmo, but no card
12 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
That was clear foul on Spain's Olmo from Tagliofico but the referee decided to stay clam and keep the cards in his pocket.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Cautious start from both the teams
05 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
So far it has been slow and cautious start from both the teams and none have got a shot at goal.
Spain vs Argentina LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Time for National Anthems
00 Minutes | 1st Half
Spain 0-0 Argentina | Live Score ESP vs ARG Final, FIFA World Cup 2026
This is now time for the national anthems of the two teams before the big game kicks-off.
The big game is here and the Spanish team, led by Le Fuente and Rodri brilliantly, have made it to the stadium.
𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙖 𝙞𝙖𝙘𝙩𝙖 𝙚𝙨𝙩#vamosespana | #copamundialfifa pic.twitter.com/hIkzkTqIgE— Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) July 19, 2026
Spain vs Argentina Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: ESP vs ARG Key Stats
The Unstoppable Engine: Argentina has scored a staggering 19 goals in this tournament—averaging 2.71 per game—the highest single-tournament haul by any nation at a World Cup since Brazil in 1970.
The Invincible Streak: Spain enters the final on a phenomenal 37-match unbeaten streak in men's international football, matching the all-time world record. They have not tasted defeat since March 2024.
The Dribble King: 19-year-old Lamine Yamal leads the entire 2026 tournament with 30 completed dribbles, setting up a direct threat against Argentina's veteran backline.
Spain vs Argentina Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Will Messi get the golden boot?
The team trophy is the ultimate target, but the individual Golden Boot race is adding a massive layer of drama tonight. Yesterday evening in Miami, France's Kylian Mbappé hit a dramatic brace to finish his tournament at an astonishing 10 goals.
Lionel Messi enters tonight sitting on 8 goals. To prevent his former club teammate from snatching a second consecutive Golden Boot, Messi must pull off something extraordinary tonight. A brace draws him level (with assists potentially deciding the tie), while a historic final hat-trick would hand him the crown outright.
Spain vs Argentina Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Head-to-Head balance on a Knife-Edge
While these two heavyweights dominate global soccer conversations, actual competitive matches between them are rare collector's items. Let’s look at the historic numbers:
The All-Time Record: Across 14 official senior meetings in their history, the margin is razor-thin. Spain holds the slight upper hand with 6 wins, Argentina has taken 5 wins, and 3 matches have finished in draws.
World Cup History: They have crossed paths exactly once before on this stage—all the way back in the 1966 group stage, where Argentina defeated Spain 2–1 at Villa Park.
The Last Meeting: Their last senior encounter was an international friendly in March 2018, where a clinical Spain ran rampant in a 6–1 win in Madrid over an injury-hit Albiceleste side.
Spain vs Argentina Live Updates, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Great game coming up
If you are tuning in from across India, brew your coffee and get comfortable—we are exactly two and a half hours away from the spectacular conclusion of the first 48-team tournament in soccer history. The atmosphere outside MetLife Stadium is a vibrant sea of contrasting red and light-blue jerseys.
The major logistical relief rolling through the media boxes right now is the sky. After yesterday's dense, toxic Canadian wildfire haze forced modified, restricted training routines, a massive belt of thunderstorms swept through New Jersey last night. The atmospheric clearance is total. The air quality has stabilized deep within the safe "moderate" bracket, ensuring that this historic showpiece will be played under open, flawless summer skies.