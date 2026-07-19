Spain vs Argentina Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Spain have beaten Argentina 1-0 and won the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the final played at the New York-New Jersey Stadium tonight (July 20) in IST.

The match started with both teams failing to score in the first half. Madonna was on stage in the half-time break by the way and so were Shakira, BTS and Just in Bieber. The second-half began in the same way was it was one way show with Spain going all guns blazing and Argentina being in their shell.

However, the game changed as Enzo Fernandes got the second yellow and therefore was red-carded out of the game. The match moved into the extra-time after being 0-0 at the 90 minutes. A 10-man Argentina tried to hold-off Spain and take it to the penalties. But, Ferran Torres had other ideas as he scored and Spain won 1-0.

Lionel Messi was eyeing a grand farewell as he could have become the first captain in the history to defend the World Cup title. But it wasn’t to be. Spain, whose first and last World Cup title before today, came in 2010, where they beat the Netherlands in extra-time, now have two stars on their shirts.

Spain Starting 11

Simon, Pedro, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella, Rodrigo, Fabian, Olmo, Yamal, Alex, Oyarzabal

Argentina Starting 11

Emiliano, Molina, Romero, Martinez, Tagliafico, De Paul, Fernández, Mac Allister, Gonzalez, Álvarez, Messi

Argentina vs Spain Final: Where to Watch in India

Indian football fans will have to prepare for a late-night thriller as the tournament wraps up in the early hours of Monday morning.

Match Date & Time: Monday, July 20, 2026, at 12:30 AM IST .

Monday, July 20, 2026, at . Free-to-Air TV Telecast: The final will be broadcast live and completely free of charge on DD Sports via DD Free Dish.

The final will be broadcast live and completely free of charge on via DD Free Dish. Cable/Satellite TV: Fans can view the broadcast across the United8 Sports Network in both SD and HD channels.

Fans can view the broadcast across the in both SD and HD channels. Live Streaming: The match can be streamed live on the ZEE5 platform and website, as well as via the JioTV mobile app through the DD Sports channel feed.

Live Updates

ESP vs ARG Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Final: Get all updates from New York-New Jersey Stadium here