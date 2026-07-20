Lionel Messi‘s final FIFA World Cup ended not with another trophy lift but with tears. Moments after Spain defeated Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the Argentine captain broke down during the medal ceremony as he collected his runners-up medal, bringing the curtain down on one of the greatest World Cup careers the game has ever seen.

The images quickly became one of the defining moments of the tournament. Messi, who had entered the final chasing an unprecedented second consecutive World Cup title as captain, struggled to contain his emotions while walking past the podium before receiving his silver medal. As teammates attempted to console one another, the 39-year-old stood silently, his disappointment evident after what is widely expected to be his final appearance on football’s biggest stage.

The defeat denied Argentina the chance to become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup title.

Messi would be 43 by 2030

Although Messi has not officially confirmed his retirement from international football, the 2026 tournament had long been viewed as his final realistic opportunity to compete at a World Cup. By the time the 2030 edition arrives, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner would be 43.

Sunday’s final therefore carried added emotional weight. It was not only Argentina’s attempt to retain the trophy they won in 2022 but also likely Messi’s last chance to lift football’s biggest prize.

Instead, the tournament ended with Argentina applauding their captain as he left the World Cup stage one final time.

Another tournament, more records

Even without a second winners’ medal, Messi added another remarkable chapter to his World Cup legacy.

The Argentine extended several records he already held, including most assists, most goal contributions, most successful dribbles, most chances created and most goal involvements in the knockout stages of FIFA World Cup history. He also added to his tally of Player of the Match awards.

Messi also became the first footballer to score against 17 different nations in FIFA World Cup history.

Golden Boot slips away

Messi also finished among the tournament’s leading scorers, ending the World Cup with eight goals.

However, the Golden Boot eventually went to France forward Kylian Mbappe, who finished with 10 goals after scoring in the third-place playoff. Mbappe’s late surge also saw him move ahead of Messi as the FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer.

For Messi, though, the individual milestones appeared secondary. The lasting image of the night was not another record but a tearful captain accepting silver, closing the final chapter of a World Cup journey that spanned nearly two decades and transformed him into one of the tournament’s greatest-ever players.