Kerala’s school holiday for Monday’s FIFA World Cup final was never going to be a solo act. Manipur and Meghalaya have also shut down schools and colleges for July 20, as the Argentina-Spain final drags Indian students into a very late night.

The final, between defending champions Argentina and Spain, kicks off at 12.30 am IST on Monday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is expected to run past 3 am once extra time and penalties are accounted for.

Kerala

The General Education Department has ordered all public and private schools, degree colleges and professional institutions closed. Education minister N Samsudheen announced the decision on social media with a one-line message to students: “Happy now, children?” Chief Minister V. D. Satheesan has confirmed that pre-scheduled examinations will go ahead as planned. Former education minister V. Sivankutty has suggested schools make up the lost day by converting a future Saturday into a working day, arguing it would be unreasonable to expect children back in class after losing a night’s sleep to the final.

Manipur

The Education Department, acting on the Governor’s direction, has ordered all schools affiliated with CBSE, ICSE and state boards, along with government, aided and unaided colleges and universities, to remain closed on Monday.

Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has declared a holiday for all educational institutions, from primary schools through higher education campuses, citing the state’s deep passion for football as the reason for the closure.

State Institutions affected Ordered by Kerala All public and private schools, degree colleges, professional institutions General Education Minister N. Samsudheen Manipur CBSE, ICSE, state board schools; government, aided and unaided colleges and universities Education Department, on Governor’s direction Meghalaya Primary, secondary schools and higher education campuses Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma

Public viewing has also picked up pace in all three states. Fan parks and LED screen zones have been set up in Kochi, Imphal, Shillong, Jowai and Tura, with thousands expected to turn out overnight for the final.

For millions of school students across the three states, Monday morning now belongs entirely to football, with no bell to answer to afterwards.