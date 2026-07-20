Madrid erupted into celebration within moments of Spain’s 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, as thousands of supporters flooded the Spanish capital to celebrate the country’s first world title since 2010.

The celebrations began almost immediately after substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive extra-time winner against the defending champions at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. While Spain’s players celebrated on the pitch, fans back home transformed Madrid into a sea of red and yellow.

Colón, absolutamente a reventar.



🇪🇸🏆 ¡La fiesta en España durante toda la noche solo acaba de empezar y este es el aspecto donde se ha vivido el triunfo de la selección en Madrid!



➡️ El post de #LaSegundaEsNuestra lo puedes vivir en @La1_tve, Teledeporte y @rtveplay pic.twitter.com/zYEQs2VwFQ — Teledeporte (@teledeporte) July 19, 2026

Madrid went WILD at the final whistle 😳



(via IG/ricardomelean) pic.twitter.com/gpbfyLfvUA — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 19, 2026

Cibeles Square becomes the centre of celebrations

According to Associated Press visuals and local reports, supporters gathered along the Paseo de Recoletos before making their way towards Cibeles Square, the traditional venue for Spain’s biggest football celebrations.

Chants of “Campeones, campeones!” echoed across the city as fans waved Spanish flags, climbed onto street furniture and set off celebratory flares. Car horns rang across central Madrid while supporters danced, embraced and sang long after the final whistle.

The atmosphere had been building hours before kick-off. Tens of thousands of supporters had gathered at public fan zones across Madrid despite soaring summer temperatures, watching the final together on giant screens before witnessing Torres’ extra-time winner.

‘Football won tonight’: Fans react online

The celebrations were mirrored online, where football fans hailed Spain as worthy champions while sympathising with Lionel Messi after another heartbreaking World Cup final defeat.

One supporter wrote:

“Football won tonight. Spain were simply the better team.”

Football won tonight. Spain were simply the better team. 👏 — United update🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@unitedupdate001) July 19, 2026

Another fan, while acknowledging Spain’s superiority, reserved sympathy for Argentina’s captain:

“Only Argentina player that I feel for is Messi. Rest of them can firm it.”

Only Argentina player that I feel for is Messi. Rest of them can firm it. — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) July 19, 2026

Many supporters also viewed the triumph as validation of Spain’s long-term football structure rather than a one-off success.

“Fully deserved, Spain. Ultimate reward for outstanding coaching, facilities, a huge talent pool and clear pathways into elite football.”

Fully deserved, Spain.



Ultimate reward for outstanding coaching (for boys and girls), facilities (even tiny villages have top all weather pitches) and a large talent pool which is serious and committed to football, plus clear pathways into high level leagues — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) July 19, 2026

The reactions reflected a wider consensus that Spain had been the tournament’s most complete side, having dominated possession and controlled games throughout their march to the title.

‘We are world champions’: De la Fuente looks beyond the triumph

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente described the victory as the reward for years of work, while suggesting this young Spanish side could remain among world football’s elite for years to come.

“We are world champions. I am very proud, very happy for my players,” de la Fuente said after the final. “We closed a very important chapter… This team has a long way to go.”

Spain’s triumph completed an impressive tournament run that saw them defeat defending champions Argentina after also overcoming France earlier in the knockout stages.

Yamal’s embrace with Messi becomes defining image

One of the standout moments after the final whistle came before the medal ceremony, when teenage star Lamine Yamal walked across to Lionel Messi and embraced the Argentina captain.

The image quickly resonated with fans, symbolising a passing of the torch between one of football’s greatest players and one of its brightest young stars.

For Messi, the defeat marked the end of another World Cup campaign, while for Yamal and Spain, it signalled the beginning of what many believe could become a new era in international football.

Sixteen years later, history repeats itself

The celebrations inevitably drew comparisons with July 2010, when hundreds of thousands welcomed Spain’s players home after Andres Iniesta’s extra-time winner against the Netherlands delivered the country’s maiden FIFA World Cup title.

Sixteen years later, Madrid once again became the centre of the football world, as supporters celebrated another unforgettable night in Spanish football history.