When Kylian Mbappé struck twice in France’s dramatic 6-4 third-place playoff defeat to England, the French superstar did more than set a new career World Cup scoring mark. He threw down a clear challenge to Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s final.

Mbappé closed out his 2026 campaign at the top of the goalscoring charts with 10 goals and 4 assists. Lionel Messi enters the final against Spain on 8 goals and 4 assists, with one game left to close the gap.

While the trophy remains Messi’s primary target, one of football’s most prestigious individual honours hangs in the balance. Here is the exact mathematical breakdown of what the Argentine captain must do against Spain’s defence, which has conceded just once all tournament, to take home the Golden Boot.

Golden Boot standings going into the final

Player Goals Assists Minutes played Status Kylian Mbappé (France) 10 4 769 Finished (4th place) Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 4 712 1 game remaining

FIFA’s official tiebreaker hierarchy

If two or more players finish level on goals, FIFA resolves the tie in this order:

Total goals scored, in regulation and extra time (penalty shootouts do not count). Most assists. Fewest minutes played across the tournament.

What Messi needs to win

1. The outright target: three goals

Result: 11 goals. Messi wins the Golden Boot outright. A hat-trick against a Spanish defence that has conceded only once all tournament would put him clear of Mbappé without any tiebreaker required.

2. The playmaker route: two goals and one assist

Result: 10 goals, 5 assists. Messi wins on the first tiebreaker. If he scores twice to draw level with Mbappé’s tally and sets up a third goal, his fifth assist decides it in his favour, and minutes played become irrelevant.

3. The tiebreaker trap: two goals, no assists

Result: 10 goals, 4 assists. Both players finish level on goals and assists, so the award comes down to fewest minutes played. Messi is currently on 712 minutes to Mbappé’s 769, a gap of 57 minutes. Playing more than 57 minutes in the final would push his total past Mbappé’s, handing the Golden Boot to the Frenchman.

Summary: the final permutations