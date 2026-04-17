April 16 (Thursday) encounter between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede wasn’t just another match for the PBKS; it was a coronation for Shreyas Iyer. While his “Superman” fielding is breaking the internet, the real story is his absolute dominance over every franchise that crosses his path.

As PBKS moves to the top of the IPL 2026 points table with a perfect 4-0 record, the conversation must shift: Shreyas Iyer isn’t just a candidate for India’s white-ball captaincy—he is the only logical choice.

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1. Smashing Every Script: Batting Without Fear

In 2026, Shreyas has shed the “anchor” tag to become a genuine destroyer. He isn’t just picking apart one team; he’s been dismantling the league’s top bowling attacks all season.

The Record Chases: He led Punjab to a record 220-run chase against SRH (69 off 33) and dominated CSK in their own backyard (50 off 29).

He led Punjab to a record 220-run chase against SRH (69 off 33) and dominated CSK in their own backyard (50 off 29). High-Octane Stats: Striking at a massive 188.57 with a season average of 67.67 , he is outperforming almost every specialist batter in the tournament.

Striking at a massive with a season average of , he is outperforming almost every specialist batter in the tournament. The MI Masterclass: His unbeaten 66 off 35* at the Wankhede proved that no ground is too big and no pressure too high for the PBKS skipper.

2. The Serial Winner: A CV Built on Silverware

While other potential Indian captains are searching for their first major piece of silverware, Iyer has spent the last three years building a “Midas Touch” resume.

IPL Winner (2024): Led KKR to their first title in a decade.

Led KKR to their first title in a decade. IPL Finalist (2025): Took a struggling Punjab side to the final in his first year.

Took a struggling Punjab side to the final in his first year. Domestic Dominance: He captained Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) title in 2024-25 and was a key part of the Ranji Trophy winning squad.

He captained Mumbai to the title in 2024-25 and was a key part of the winning squad. Vijay Hazare & Champions Trophy: With a Vijay Hazare title under his belt and a central role in India’s 2025 Champions Trophy victory, he is the only leader who has won at every single level of the game.

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3. Leadership Comparison: Why He is the ‘Most Deserving’

When you compare Iyer’s “Winning CV” to the current Indian leadership options, the gap in actual trophies is undeniable.

Feature Shreyas Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Shubman Gill IPL Titles (Capt) 1 (2024) 0 0 IPL Finals Reached 3 (DC, KKR, PBKS) 0 0 Domestic Titles (Capt) SMAT & VHT Champion 0 0 IPL 2026 Record 4-0 (Undefeated) 1-3 (MI) 2-2 (GT)

Say Yes To Shreyas: The Charismatic Captain India Needs

India is in a transition phase, searching for a leader who brings tactical sharpness, big-match temperament, and a history of winning. Shreyas Iyer is the only captain in history to lead three different franchises to the summit. He doesn’t rely on a specific system; he is the system.

If the BCCI is looking for a successor to carry the torch of Indian white-ball cricket, the search ends at the Punjab Kings’ dugout. Shreyas Iyer hasn’t just arrived—HE IS HIM.