Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended his government’s decision to boycott Pakistan’s high-profile T20 World Cup match against India. He has called it a “considered stance” taken in solidarity with Bangladesh. Speaking after a government meeting in Karachi, Sharif stated that Pakistan would not play the February 15 Group A match in Colombo, emphasising that politics should not be allowed to enter the sporting area.

Pakistan’s decision comes after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament after Dhaka refused to play in India, citing security threat to its players. Islamabad has mentioned that it stands firmly with Bangladesh on the issue, even as the International Cricket Council (ICC) warns of serious consequences if Pakistan does not come up for the India clash.

Why is Pakistan boycotting the India match?

Sharif stated that the decision was taken after careful thought and reflected Pakistan’s support for Bangladesh. “We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” he added, as quoted by PTI. The Pakistan prime minister further stressed solidarity with Dhaka, saying, “We are with Bangladesh…this is very appropriate decision.”

Pakistan’s cricket team has been asked by the government to skip the India game. The team has already reached Colombo for its preliminary fixtures. Pakistan is scheduled to start its match with the Netherlands.

What triggered Bangladesh’s exit from the tournament?

Bangladesh has asked for matches to be moved out of India and has cited security reasons for the decision. The situation further escalated after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL, a development Dhaka referred to as broader security issues. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has raised concerns repeatedly, but an ICC-appointed independent review reportedly found no threat against the team. When Bangladesh declined to travel, the ICC replaced them with Scotland in the group stage.

ICC reaction to Pakistan’s decision

The ICC has taken a tough line on these issues. The world body has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of “serious consequences” if the team fails to play for the India match. The ICC described it as a prominent fixture important for broadcasters, advertisers, and sponsors. The ICC has also appealed to the PCB to reconsider the crucial and long-term implications for cricket in Pakistan and the wider global ecosystem. The PCB is yet to respond to the cricket governing body.

BCCI Vice President on Pakistan boycott claim

On Pakistan’s decision to boycott its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against India, Congress MP and BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated that the BCCI would not comment and that decision rests with ICC. “BCCI has nothing to say on this,” Shukla stated to ANI. He also further added, “ICC has to decide on this, and whatever ICC says, we will go according to that decision.”

Pakistan’s cricket board has said that it follow the government’s order even if a rematch against India takes place later in the knockout stage. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A of the T20 World Cup along with USA, Namibia and the Netherlands.