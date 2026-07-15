Devotees from Barbil in Keonjhar and Bangriposi in Mayurbhanj districts of Odisha now have convenient new train options to reach Puri during this year’s Jagannath Rath Yatra.

In response to high demand from northern Odisha, the East Coast Railway introduced two special trains—the Barbil–Puri Special Train and the Bangriposi–Puri Rath Yatra Special Train—to make the annual pilgrimage smoother and more comfortable for thousands of devotees.

These special services are expected to significantly ease travel rush during the sacred Rath Yatra festival. Full details of schedules, departure times, arrival timings, and stoppages are given below.

Barbil–Puri Special Trains: Schedule, timings and stoppages

The special trains between Barbil in Keonjhar district and Puri (Train No. 08567) will run on July 15 and July 23, 2026. Similarly, the return service from Puri to Barbil (Train No. 08568) will operate on July 16 and July 24, 2026.

The Barbil–Puri Special Train will depart from Barbil at 7:35 AM and reach Puri at 5:30 PM on the same day. The return train will leave at 7:45 PM and arrive at Barbil at 3:55 PM the next day.

The special train will halt at several important stations, including Barbil, Dangoaposi, Deojhar, Nayagarh, Kendujhar, Sitabinji, Harichandanpur, Baghuapal, Sukinda Road, Jakhpura, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Sakhi Gopal and Puri.

Other stoppages of the train include Bara Jamda, Naomundi, Murgamahadev Road, Banspani, Jaroli, Porjanpur, Goaldih, Naranpur, Basantapur, Nilakantheswar Asthan, Chilikadara, Sagadapata, Tangiriapal, Tomka and Delang.

Bangriposi–Puri Special Train: Schedule, timings and stoppages

Another special service has been announced between Bangriposi in Mayurbhanj district and Puri for devotees travelling during the Rath Yatra festival.

The Bangriposi–Puri Rath Yatra Special Train (08563) will run on July 15, July 23 and July 24, 2026. The return service, Puri–Bangriposi Special Train (08564), will operate on July 17, July 25 and July 26, 2026.

The Bangriposi–Puri Special Train will depart from Bangriposi at 2:30 PM and reach Puri at 3:00 AM the next day. The return train will leave Puri at 1:15 AM and arrive at Bangriposi at 1:30 PM.

The special train will halt at Bangriposi, Bhanjpur, Baripada, Betnoti, Rupsa, Balasore, Bhadrak, Soro, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Dhanmandal, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Delang, Malatipatpur and Puri.

Other stoppages include Rajalukar, Buramara, Kocka, Jamboli, Krishnach Pura, Jogal, Jugpura, Thakurtota, Haldipada, Tinirapal, Nilgiri Road, Khantapara, Panpana, Bahanaga Bazar, Sabira, Markona, Ranital, Randia Bajopur, Kapali Road, Kenduapada, Manjuri Road, Dulakhapaina, Baitarani Road, Koral, Jakhpura, Brahmani Ph, Jenapur, New Garh Madhopur, Haridaspur, Onanmandal, Barithengarra, Sri Jhadeswar Road, Kapilas Road, Nergundi, Manguli, Choudwar, Kendrapada Road, Kathajori, Gopalpur, Balikuda, Barang, New Lingaraj Temple Road, Retang, Haripur Gram, Motari, Kanas Road, Jenapur Road, Bir Purusottampur, Sakhi Gopal and Jankidaipur.