Football’s biggest night is proving to be a bonanza for broadcasters and advertisers alike. Premium advertising rates for Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final have climbed to as high as Rs 30 lakh for a 10-second spot across television and digital platforms, media industry executives told FE—the closest football has come to matching the pricing of India’s marquee cricket properties.

The premium has come despite kick-off at an hour when most Indians are usually asleep. But for the past month, a sizeable army of football fans has willingly traded sleep for stoppage time, and advertisers have followed them. Combined TV-and-digital rates have risen from Rs 20-25 lakh during the quarterfinals and semifinals—a jump of 20-50%—as the tournament heads towards its climax at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Zee, which is broadcasting the tournament across television and digital platforms, had indicated last week that more than 95% of its advertising inventory had already been sold. The network has signed up 22 advertisers across automobiles, FMCG, beverages, technology, financial services and e-commerce, reflecting the broad appeal of what has become one of the year’s biggest global sporting events.

“The response from advertisers has exceeded our expectations. The strong advertiser confidence we are witnessing reaffirms our broader vision of building a differentiated and sustainable sports ecosystem,” said Sandeep Mehrotra, chief operating officer, advertisement revenue, Zee Entertainment.

What has surprised the industry is not merely the pricing but the resilience of demand despite match timings that are anything but India-friendly. Engagement gathered pace from the Round of 32 onwards, while a string of high-profile refereeing controversies involving teams such as Argentina and England spilled onto social media, drawing in casual viewers alongside football loyalists.

The tournament has also found a relatively open window in the Indian sporting calendar, following India’s bilateral cricket tours of Ireland and England. Industry executives are quick to add that cricket remains the country’s undisputed advertising heavyweight. But the World Cup has shown that football, given the right occasion, can deliver premium audiences that brands are willing to pay for.

With BARC television ratings suspended since July, broadcasters are relying on internal data. According to Zee, the network recorded a 20% share among urban viewers aged 15 and above during the week of June 8-14, its highest in eight years.

Its Unite8 sports channels added 60 million incremental viewers during the period, while Zee5 and the Unite8 network have attracted more than 300 million unique viewers since the tournament kicked off on June 11, including over 100 million during the opening weekend.

Advertisers were not always convinced. Ajimon Francis, managing director of Brand Finance India, said many brands initially preferred to wait for clearer evidence of audience traction.

“As the knockout stages began, advertisers got much better visibility on audience numbers and return on investment. That significantly improved confidence,” Francis said. Screenings at hotels, lounges and sports bars expanded the live audience, while next-morning highlights created a second wave of viewership among those unwilling to stay awake through the night.

Even the American summer has worked in broadcasters’ favour. FIFA’s hydration breaks, introduced because of the heat, have created additional advertising inventory beyond the traditional halftime interval, allowing broadcasters to squeeze in more premium commercial slots.

Jigar Rambhia, head of sports marketing agency Fuse India, part of Omnicom Media India, said the World Cup’s four-year cycle naturally creates scarcity value.

“Hardcore football fans are watching live, while many others are catching up through highlights. Premium sporting properties command premium pricing because they deliver high-quality audiences,” he said.

Scarcity, after all, remains one of advertising’s oldest pricing tools. Unlike cricket, which offers marketers several premium properties every year, the FIFA World Cup comes around only once every four years. For one Sunday night at least, that rarity has brought football closer than ever to cricket’s commercial league.