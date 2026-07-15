What if you could apply for the same IPO twice, and that too without breaking any rules?

That is exactly what a section of investors can do in the SBI Funds Management IPO. While most applicants get just one opportunity to seek an allotment, eligible State Bank of India (SBI) shareholders can submit applications under two different categories. It does not guarantee shares, but it does provide an additional chance that many investors may not be aware of.

The timing is significant. SBI Funds Management, the company behind India’s largest mutual fund, opened its doors to public investors for the first time on July 14. Millions of Indians already invest in its mutual fund schemes through Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), lump-sum investments and retirement savings. Now, they also have an opportunity to invest in the company that manages those investments.

So, who all are eligible to apply in both categories? How does the dual application work? And can it actually improve your chances of getting an allotment? Here’s what investors should know before placing their bids.

As the IPO entered Day 2 of bidding, one feature of the offer stood out. Investors who already own shares of State Bank of India (SBI) are not limited to a single application. If they meet the eligibility criteria, they can apply in two different categories, giving themselves an additional opportunity to receive an allotment.

So, how does this work, and who can benefit?

An IPO where the owners are selling, not the company

The SBI Funds Management IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). In other words, it means that the company itself is not issuing new shares or raising fresh capital.

Instead, the existing promoters – State Bank of India and Amundi India Holding are selling part of their stake to public investors.

The issue is priced between Rs 545-574 per share, with a minimum application size of 26 shares. The IPO will remain open for subscription until July 16.

Why SBI shareholders have an advantage

Apart from the regular retail category, SBI Funds Management has created a separate reserved portion for eligible SBI shareholders.

The company has reserved up to 1.3 crore equity shares for this category. This means eligible SBI shareholders are not competing only with retail investors. They also have access to a separate pool of shares set aside exclusively for them.

That creates an additional opportunity during the allotment process.

Who can apply under the shareholder category?

Now this is something important to understand. Here, not every SBI shareholder automatically qualifies.

As Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), investors must have held SBI shares on July 7, 2026, the date on which the prospectus was filed.

Furthermore, they must also hold their Permanent Account Number (PAN) correctly updated in SBI’s records. Apart from this, they must have a valid demat account.

Only those who meet these conditions can submit an application under the shareholder reservation category.

Can you submit two applications?

The answer is yes if you hold SBI shares already.

An eligible SBI shareholder can submit one application under the retail investor category. In addition to this, another application can be submitted under the shareholder reservation category.

These are treated as two separate applications. This is because each category has its own allocation pool. As a result, investors effectively receive two independent opportunities to receive an allotment, provided both applications comply with IPO rules.

However, each application must be submitted under the correct category. Moreover, should satisfy all eligibility requirements.

How does the allotment process work?

The retail and shareholder categories are allotted independently.

In the retail category, if demand exceeds the number of shares available, allotment is generally decided through a computerised lottery among eligible applicants.

The shareholder category follows a separate allocation process. Since it has its own reserved quota, allotment depends only on the subscription received within that category.

This means an investor applying in both categories is participating in two separate allotment exercises rather than relying on just one.

What should investors keep in mind?

The dual-application facility does not guarantee an allotment. It is important to note that it simply gives eligible SBI shareholders an additional route to participate in the IPO.

For investors who already held SBI shares before the eligibility date, this reserved category could improve their chances of receiving shares compared with applying only through the retail portion.

Disclaimer: Investment in the equity shares of SBI Funds Management Limited involves market risks, and this article is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, or subscribe to the IPO. Allotment is subject to market demand, regulatory guidelines, and subscription categories, and dual application does not guarantee share allocation. Investors are advised to read the Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) carefully and consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.