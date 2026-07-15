As the final whistle pierced the night in Dallas, sealing Spain’s composed 2-0 victory over France and booking their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, pure joy erupted across Spain. In Madrid, fans poured into the streets, flags waving, car horns blaring, strangers embracing in celebration of another step toward footballing immortality.

Hundreds of kilometres away, the mood could not have been more different. In Paris and across France, a heavy silence fell. Another World Cup dream, one that had burned so brightly just hours earlier, slipped away into the Texas night. Supporters sat stunned in bars and living rooms, struggling to process yet another painful exit on the biggest stage.

In that single moment, the contrasting scenes from Madrid and Paris captured the raw, unforgiving emotional extremes that only football can produce.

Madrid erupts as Spain book a place in the final

Within minutes of the final whistle, central Madrid became one giant celebration.

Supporters poured into the streets waving Spanish flags, sounding car horns and singing long into the night. Around Plaza de Cibeles, one of the city’s traditional gathering points after major football victories, fans climbed onto fountains, embraced strangers and chanted the names of Spain’s players.

🇪🇸 La Coruña went absolutely wild after Spain’s victory.



Writer: Solpic.twitter.com/C8o5cnTEm7 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 15, 2026

🇫🇷🇪🇸 Zaragoza's Plaza del Pilar going absolutely wild after Spain's goal against France.



Writer: Solpic.twitter.com/Zb1KZbzjGS https://t.co/nWB0Mx7emN — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 14, 2026

MADNESS IN MADRID ‼️



Spain is on its way to the FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/pkFCyWGkLe — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 14, 2026

Spain fans celebrate team's victory in the World Cup semi-final against France at Colon plaza in Madrid. pic.twitter.com/XZi1hQqRBE July 14, 2026

The excitement had been building throughout the evening, but Pedro Porro’s second-half goal gave supporters confidence that a place in the final was within touching distance. By the end of the match, fireworks and red flares had lit up parts of the city.

Many of the loudest celebrations came from younger fans wearing shirts of Spain’s emerging stars, particularly Lamine Yamal, whose performances throughout the tournament have helped define the country’s new generation.

Visuals from the stadium:

Pure joy in the stands as 2010 winners Spain reach the @FIFAWorldCup 2026 final! 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/1Rp4grQO1Q — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 14, 2026

Streets remained packed well after midnight as supporters celebrated Spain reaching another World Cup final.

Paris shows contrasting emotions

The mood in Paris could hardly have been more different. Reuters photographs captured the mood in Paris after France’s World Cup semi-final defeat to Spain, showing heartbroken fans gathered for a screening. Many stood in silence staring at big screens, while others buried their faces in their hands as France’s hopes of reaching another World Cup final came to an end.

« On n'avait pas imaginé un seul scénario où la France perdait » : à Paris, la fête est finie après la défaite des Bleus

➡️ https://t.co/FuyLQTMYrf pic.twitter.com/SdhTvLV5yZ — L'Équipe (@lequipe) July 14, 2026

France supporters react after their team’s 2-0 defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final while watching the match in Paris, France, on July 14, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

Visuals from international media including The Sun also showed French fans take to the streets in Paris after their team was destroyed by Spain in World Cup semi-final but instead of celebrations there was quietness

For many supporters, the defeat also carried extra significance as it is expected to mark the final World Cup campaign under Didier Deschamps, who has led France to unprecedented consistency over the past decade.

The country’s former players were also left devastated.

“Spain outclassed France,” Les Bleus great Olivier Giroud said on CBS. “France did not show up. I’m really disappointed, but at the end of the day, anything can happen in football.”

Two cities, one unforgettable night

Spain’s victory will be remembered not only for what happened on the pitch but also for the contrasting emotions it created off it. In Madrid, it was a night of singing, dancing and hope as supporters looked ahead to another chance at lifting football’s biggest prize, a trophy which they have lifted just once in 2010.

In Paris, it was the end of a journey that had begun with genuine belief, leaving fans wondering what comes next for one of international football’s most successful teams. For one nation, the World Cup dream lives on. For the other, the wait begins again but another performance which makes them a brute force in world football.