France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The biggest match of the football World Cup 2026 so far was won by Spain who beat France 2-0 on July 15 (Indian Standard Time) at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, to make it to only their second-ever World Cup final. With this, it is clear that whoever between England and Argentina win the second semi-final, would have to beat Spain to win the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The match began with a foul of raised boot on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. Spain got the penalty and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it. Two yellow cards and a penalty were awarded inside the first half by the referee Ivan. Goal!! The second half was up and moving with Pedro Porro nutmegging the French goalkeeper and doubling the French lead.

The game, billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal was certainly dominted by the latter, who also got a goal, but it was ruled as off-side. Mbappe on the other hand, looked a shade of his beasty self.

France vs Spain Head to Head

The modern competitive history between these two footballing titans has morphed into one of international soccer’s most captivating blockbusters. While their all-time head-to-head record historically sits closely contested, Spain holds the upper hand in recent high-stakes knockout fixtures.

ALSO READ

La Roja famously engineered a 2–1 comeback victory over Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinals in Munich on their way to continental glory, and duplicated their edge just a year later with a chaotic 5–4 triumph in a breathtaking 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal. However, as they square off in Dallas for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup final, France arrives with the imposing pedigree of chasing a third consecutive tournament final appearance, driven by a determination to finally halt Spain’s recent run of tactical dominance.

France vs. Spain: Head-to-Head

  • Total Matches Played: 38
  • Matches Won by France: 13
  • Matches Won by Spain: 18
  • Draws: 7

France vs Spain Starting 11s

France Starting 11: Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé.

Substitutes: Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernández, Lucas Hernández, Manu Koné, N’Golo Kanté, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

ALSO READ

Spain Starting 11: Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena.

Substitutes: David Raya, Joan García, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Martín Zubimendi, Ferran Torres, Yéremy Pino, Nico Williams, Víctor Muñoz, Borja Iglesias.

Live Updates

France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Catch all the updates from Dallas here

03:56 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: That's how it ended

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

Full Time

And that would be the end of the first semi-final. Thanks for tuning in. See you on the other side with England taking on Argentina.

03:12 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What happened in the game

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

Full Time

The match began with a foul of raised boot on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. Spain got the penalty and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it. Two yellow cards and a penalty were awarded inside the first half by the referee Ivan. Goal!! The second half was up and moving with Pedro Porro nutmegging the French goalkeeper and doubling the French lead.

The game, billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal was certainly dominted by the latter, who also got a goal, but it was ruled as off-side. Mbappe on the other hand, looked a shade of his beasty self.

03:11 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Spain WINNNNN

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

Full Time

The final whistle has been blown and so have the chances of France of completing a hat-trick of World Cup final appearances. Spain beat them 2-0 with goals from Oyarzabal and Pedro.

02:28 (IST) 15 Jul 2026
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: 7 minutes added

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

90 Minutes

The regulation time is over. And in the seven added minutes, France need to two goals to force the game into extra time.

02:23 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Mbappe booked

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

86 Minutes

With four minutes to go, Kylian Mbappe has been booked here and it only fittingly summarizes the day for the French side

02:21 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Final 10 minutes in regulation time

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

80 Minutes

The final 10 minutes of the game remain and they are not at all going to help France improve their cause. They have just looked a shade of their usual self.

02:06 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hydration break

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

68 Minutes

So the second hydration break of the game has been taken and it would give a lot of time for coaches, especially the French coach to try and get at least one back and boost the morale of the team.

02:03 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Yamal Scores from Offside

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

64 Minutes

Has Lamine Yamal made it 3-0? No, the ref denies, says the Spanish left footer was offside, s ruled by Assistant ref and VAR. Lamine is not happy at all.

02:01 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Desire replaces Barcola

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

58 Minutes

So it is not just Rabiot, France have made their third change as Desire has replaced Barcola.

01:59 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Substitution from France

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

55 Minutes

Though a late update, but Rabiot, who was on a yellow card, was substituted earlier in the game, right at the start of the second half. Manu Kone replaced him.

01:57 (IST) 15 Jul 2026
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Pedro!!!! Goal!!

France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates

55 Minutes

Oh what a start it has been for the Spanish team in the second half of the game as well. Pedro Porro does the nut meg, gets past the French side and then nutmegs the goalkeeper to get past him and into the goal.

01:39 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: How the stats looked at half-time

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

45 Minutes

At the end of the first half, it is Spain who lead in possession with 56 percent. They have five shots compared to four for the French as well. France have had 3 off sides to their name as well, compared to just one for Spain.

01:37 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: 6 minutes of added time

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

45 Minutes

Injury time of six minutes have been added and even after that it remains 0-1 for the French. They have been unable to equalize.

01:36 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: In the meanwhile

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

40 Minutes

The match hangs in balance, although the it is Spain leading. But with Dembele and Mbappe in the kind of form that they are, it should not be very tough for the French to make a comeback.

01:31 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Cucurella gets yellow carded

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

32 Minutes

Ivan Barton, the card-loving refree has booked Marc Cucurella of the Spain and it is now balanced in terms of yellow cards for both the teams, although Spain lead 1-0 on the count that matters the most.

01:26 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Saliba done and dusted

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

29 Minutes

William Saliba's FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end as he is out injured and has been substituted by Maxence Lacroix.

01:19 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: That's how the only goal was scored

Here's a look at the first and only goal of the game so far.

01:10 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Oyarzabal converts!! Goallllllll

France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates

21 Minutes

And there is no failure here as opposed to what the norm has been in this World Cup. Mikel Oyarzabal keeps his calm, lets the goalkeeper fall and hits it over him.

It is Spain 1 and France 0 with nearly 70 minutes of regulation time left.

01:08 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Penalty Corner for Spain

France (0) vs Spain (0) Live Score Updates

18 Minutes

My god, this is the worst that could have happened and it has happened as France have been handed a yellow card inside the D and as a result, it is penalty.

00:51 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Corner from counter-attack

France (0) vs Spain (0) Live Score Updates

10 Minutes

While Rabiot card was not the likely thing for the Didier Deschamps side, but they have shown just now how brilliant they can be with the ball in their control.

They don't get the goal, but the first corner of the game.

00:48 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Yellow card for Rabiot

France vs Spain Live Score

05 Minutes

For the first time ever, there is action in this game as French winger Adrien Rabiot has been handed a yellow card and Spain a free-kick, quiet close to the French D.

00:43 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: It's Kick-off time

And the first whistle for the start of the game is here. Spain are in their usual jaded brown shorts and off white shirts while the Les bleus are in blue and white.

00:41 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Teams out for national anthem

Both the teams, Spain and France are out for their respective national anthems here.

00:40 (IST) 15 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: The match is about to begin

So the big game is about to begin in Dallas where the stadium is 80,000 seater and fully air-conditioned as well.

23:59 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: The French fans are all going gaga

Here's how the French fans are getting ready for the big game in Dallas.

23:45 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Who are the prediction markets backing?

France seem to be the favorites of the Kalshi prediction market.

23:31 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1:The Spanish shirts

The shirts that Spain will wear in the all-important Semi-Final are here.

23:25 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final 1: Dallas Stadium ready for the game

The big game between France ad Spain will take place here.

22:59 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What happened when France and Spain last met in World Cup knockout

The last time France and Spain clashed in a FIFA World Cup knockout match was on June 27, 2006, during the Round of 16 in Hanover, Germany.

22:50 (IST) 14 Jul 2026

France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why is it important for Spain to win?

Spain are looking for their first title since 2010 and this is one of the strongest teams in generation. Therefore they must win this one.