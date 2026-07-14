France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The biggest match of the football World Cup 2026 so far was won by Spain who beat France 2-0 on July 15 (Indian Standard Time) at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, to make it to only their second-ever World Cup final. With this, it is clear that whoever between England and Argentina win the second semi-final, would have to beat Spain to win the FIFA World Cup 2026.
The match began with a foul of raised boot on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. Spain got the penalty and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it. Two yellow cards and a penalty were awarded inside the first half by the referee Ivan. Goal!! The second half was up and moving with Pedro Porro nutmegging the French goalkeeper and doubling the French lead.
The game, billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal was certainly dominted by the latter, who also got a goal, but it was ruled as off-side. Mbappe on the other hand, looked a shade of his beasty self.
France vs Spain Head to Head
The modern competitive history between these two footballing titans has morphed into one of international soccer’s most captivating blockbusters. While their all-time head-to-head record historically sits closely contested, Spain holds the upper hand in recent high-stakes knockout fixtures.
La Roja famously engineered a 2–1 comeback victory over Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinals in Munich on their way to continental glory, and duplicated their edge just a year later with a chaotic 5–4 triumph in a breathtaking 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal. However, as they square off in Dallas for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup final, France arrives with the imposing pedigree of chasing a third consecutive tournament final appearance, driven by a determination to finally halt Spain’s recent run of tactical dominance.
France vs. Spain: Head-to-Head
- Total Matches Played: 38
- Matches Won by France: 13
- Matches Won by Spain: 18
- Draws: 7
France vs Spain Starting 11s
France Starting 11: Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé.
Substitutes: Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernández, Lucas Hernández, Manu Koné, N’Golo Kanté, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta.
Spain Starting 11: Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena.
Substitutes: David Raya, Joan García, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Martín Zubimendi, Ferran Torres, Yéremy Pino, Nico Williams, Víctor Muñoz, Borja Iglesias.
France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Catch all the updates from Dallas here
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: That's how it ended
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
Full Time
And that would be the end of the first semi-final. Thanks for tuning in. See you on the other side with England taking on Argentina.
Spain are one step closer to glory 🇪🇸#fifaworldcup— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) July 14, 2026
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: What happened in the game
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
Full Time
The match began with a foul of raised boot on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. Spain got the penalty and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it. Two yellow cards and a penalty were awarded inside the first half by the referee Ivan. Goal!! The second half was up and moving with Pedro Porro nutmegging the French goalkeeper and doubling the French lead.
The game, billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal was certainly dominted by the latter, who also got a goal, but it was ruled as off-side. Mbappe on the other hand, looked a shade of his beasty self.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Spain WINNNNN
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
Full Time
The final whistle has been blown and so have the chances of France of completing a hat-trick of World Cup final appearances. Spain beat them 2-0 with goals from Oyarzabal and Pedro.
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
90 Minutes
The regulation time is over. And in the seven added minutes, France need to two goals to force the game into extra time.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Mbappe booked
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
86 Minutes
With four minutes to go, Kylian Mbappe has been booked here and it only fittingly summarizes the day for the French side
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Final 10 minutes in regulation time
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
80 Minutes
The final 10 minutes of the game remain and they are not at all going to help France improve their cause. They have just looked a shade of their usual self.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Hydration break
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
68 Minutes
So the second hydration break of the game has been taken and it would give a lot of time for coaches, especially the French coach to try and get at least one back and boost the morale of the team.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Yamal Scores from Offside
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
64 Minutes
Has Lamine Yamal made it 3-0? No, the ref denies, says the Spanish left footer was offside, s ruled by Assistant ref and VAR. Lamine is not happy at all.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Desire replaces Barcola
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
58 Minutes
So it is not just Rabiot, France have made their third change as Desire has replaced Barcola.
FRA 0-2 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Substitution from France
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
55 Minutes
Though a late update, but Rabiot, who was on a yellow card, was substituted earlier in the game, right at the start of the second half. Manu Kone replaced him.
France 0-2 Spain, Live Score Updates
55 Minutes
Oh what a start it has been for the Spanish team in the second half of the game as well. Pedro Porro does the nut meg, gets past the French side and then nutmegs the goalkeeper to get past him and into the goal.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: How the stats looked at half-time
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
45 Minutes
At the end of the first half, it is Spain who lead in possession with 56 percent. They have five shots compared to four for the French as well. France have had 3 off sides to their name as well, compared to just one for Spain.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: 6 minutes of added time
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
45 Minutes
Injury time of six minutes have been added and even after that it remains 0-1 for the French. They have been unable to equalize.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: In the meanwhile
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
40 Minutes
The match hangs in balance, although the it is Spain leading. But with Dembele and Mbappe in the kind of form that they are, it should not be very tough for the French to make a comeback.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Cucurella gets yellow carded
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
32 Minutes
Ivan Barton, the card-loving refree has booked Marc Cucurella of the Spain and it is now balanced in terms of yellow cards for both the teams, although Spain lead 1-0 on the count that matters the most.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Saliba done and dusted
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
29 Minutes
William Saliba's FIFA World Cup 2026 has come to an end as he is out injured and has been substituted by Maxence Lacroix.
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: That's how the only goal was scored
Here's a look at the first and only goal of the game so far.
🇫🇷 France 0-1 Spain 🇪🇸 | Oyarzabal breaks the deadlock! ⚽🔥 pic.twitter.com/nekmtHAP87— FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) July 14, 2026
FRA 0-1 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Oyarzabal converts!! Goallllllll
France (0) vs Spain (1) Live Score Updates
21 Minutes
And there is no failure here as opposed to what the norm has been in this World Cup. Mikel Oyarzabal keeps his calm, lets the goalkeeper fall and hits it over him.
It is Spain 1 and France 0 with nearly 70 minutes of regulation time left.
FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Penalty Corner for Spain
France (0) vs Spain (0) Live Score Updates
18 Minutes
My god, this is the worst that could have happened and it has happened as France have been handed a yellow card inside the D and as a result, it is penalty.
FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Corner from counter-attack
France (0) vs Spain (0) Live Score Updates
10 Minutes
While Rabiot card was not the likely thing for the Didier Deschamps side, but they have shown just now how brilliant they can be with the ball in their control.
They don't get the goal, but the first corner of the game.
FRA 0-0 ESP LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Yellow card for Rabiot
France vs Spain Live Score
05 Minutes
For the first time ever, there is action in this game as French winger Adrien Rabiot has been handed a yellow card and Spain a free-kick, quiet close to the French D.
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: It's Kick-off time
And the first whistle for the start of the game is here. Spain are in their usual jaded brown shorts and off white shirts while the Les bleus are in blue and white.
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Teams out for national anthem
Both the teams, Spain and France are out for their respective national anthems here.
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: The match is about to begin
So the big game is about to begin in Dallas where the stadium is 80,000 seater and fully air-conditioned as well.
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: The French fans are all going gaga
Here's how the French fans are getting ready for the big game in Dallas.
🇫🇷 France supporters in Dallas before semi-final match vs Spain. pic.twitter.com/GoKgOf23IJ— 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 (@thecasualultra) July 14, 2026
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1: Who are the prediction markets backing?
France seem to be the favorites of the Kalshi prediction market.
FRANCE 🇫🇷 VS SPAIN 🇪🇸: YOUR PICK?— *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 14, 2026
The first World Cup semifinal is here, with a place in the final on the line.
Kalshi has France at 56%, with Spain at 44%.
Over $100M traded—and the market is still moving.
Who are you backing? 👇https://t.co/kNnnRUEdvW pic.twitter.com/RfuRHeAAiZ
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final-1:The Spanish shirts
The shirts that Spain will wear in the all-important Semi-Final are here.
Today, we wear the shirt every kid dreams of.— Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) July 14, 2026
Time to honour it. ❤️🇪🇸#vamosespana | #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/gaXmrVwwZr
France vs Spain LIVE SCORE, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final 1: Dallas Stadium ready for the game
The big game between France ad Spain will take place here.
Le stade de Dallas c’est quelque chose 🤯— Saber Desfarges (@SaberDesfa) July 13, 2026
Enceinte climatisée, toit fermé, 80 000 places (pouvant aller jusqu’à 105 000)
Voilà le théâtre de France / Espagne demain #fraesp pic.twitter.com/nRaoRGw6XH
France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: What happened when France and Spain last met in World Cup knockout
The last time France and Spain clashed in a FIFA World Cup knockout match was on June 27, 2006, during the Round of 16 in Hanover, Germany.
France vs Spain Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Why is it important for Spain to win?
Spain are looking for their first title since 2010 and this is one of the strongest teams in generation. Therefore they must win this one.