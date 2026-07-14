France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: The biggest match of the football World Cup 2026 so far was won by Spain who beat France 2-0 on July 15 (Indian Standard Time) at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, to make it to only their second-ever World Cup final. With this, it is clear that whoever between England and Argentina win the second semi-final, would have to beat Spain to win the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The match began with a foul of raised boot on Lamine Yamal by Lucas Digne. Spain got the penalty and Mikel Oyarzabal converted it. Two yellow cards and a penalty were awarded inside the first half by the referee Ivan. Goal!! The second half was up and moving with Pedro Porro nutmegging the French goalkeeper and doubling the French lead.

The game, billed as a battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal was certainly dominted by the latter, who also got a goal, but it was ruled as off-side. Mbappe on the other hand, looked a shade of his beasty self.

France vs Spain Head to Head

The modern competitive history between these two footballing titans has morphed into one of international soccer’s most captivating blockbusters. While their all-time head-to-head record historically sits closely contested, Spain holds the upper hand in recent high-stakes knockout fixtures.

La Roja famously engineered a 2–1 comeback victory over Les Bleus in the Euro 2024 semifinals in Munich on their way to continental glory, and duplicated their edge just a year later with a chaotic 5–4 triumph in a breathtaking 2025 UEFA Nations League semifinal. However, as they square off in Dallas for a ticket to the 2026 World Cup final, France arrives with the imposing pedigree of chasing a third consecutive tournament final appearance, driven by a determination to finally halt Spain’s recent run of tactical dominance.

France vs. Spain: Head-to-Head

Total Matches Played: 38

38 Matches Won by France: 13

13 Matches Won by Spain: 18

18 Draws: 7

France vs Spain Starting 11s

France Starting 11: Mike Maignan, Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Digne, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, Kylian Mbappé.

Substitutes: Brice Samba, Robin Risser, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konaté, Theo Hernández, Lucas Hernández, Manu Koné, N’Golo Kanté, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Marcus Thuram, Jean-Philippe Mateta.

Spain Starting 11: Unai Simón, Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella, Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Álex Baena.

Substitutes: David Raya, Joan García, Marc Pubill, Alejandro Grimaldo, Eric García, Marcos Llorente, Mikel Merino, Fabián Ruiz, Gavi, Martín Zubimendi, Ferran Torres, Yéremy Pino, Nico Williams, Víctor Muñoz, Borja Iglesias.

Live Updates

France vs Spain Highlights, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Catch all the updates from Dallas here