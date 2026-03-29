For the last two days, the Indian cricket landscape is dealing with the problem of how MLAs in Karnataka protested and instantly got VIP tickets allotted to them for all Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The general public? Well, it remained just as perplexed as it does on many matters in India.

Without digressing, here’s one story that changes the perspective of how entitlement and sporting culture change when you move away from India.

The Shane Bond Story of Humility

Former KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharya, keeping the VIP ticket row in context, shared an anecdote involving Shane Bond—a man who is one of the finest pace bowlers to have come out of New Zealand.

Fresh off an IPL season with the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2010, Bond did not leverage his legendary status to secure a front-row seat for the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

Instead, he entered a public ticket lottery. When he “won” the chance to buy his tickets, he celebrated on social media with the pure joy of a common fan. He didn’t want a favor; he wanted a fair shot.

15 years ago, there was a Rugby World Cup in NZ. Shane Bond had gone back after a season with KKR, and I remember his happiness while following his social media feed when he got allotted some tickets in a ticket lottery.

Shane Bond, legitimate Kiwi sporting legend, applying in a… https://t.co/oCdeNdQc28 — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 28, 2026

The “Entitlement” Crisis at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Fast forward to March 2026, and the contrast is jarring. Ahead of the IPL 2026 opener in Bengaluru, a massive controversy has erupted in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Multiple MLAs, led by Congress legislator Vijayanand Kashappanavar, have publicly expressed outrage over not being “honored” with free VIP passes. Kashappanavar famously stated, “We are VIPs. We cannot stand in queues,” demanding a dedicated lounge and at least five premium tickets per member.

This “right to freebies” puts IPL franchises in a recurring nightmare. To secure stadium clearances, police protection, and administrative nods, teams are often arm-twisted into surrendering thousands of high-value tickets. While a global icon like Bond was happy to be a citizen in a queue, our representatives believe public service entitles them to skip it entirely.

Who is Shane Bond: A Statistical Titan with a Lethal Strike Rate

For the uninitiated, the reason Bond’s humility is so significant is that he wasn’t just any player; he was arguably the most feared fast bowler of his generation. His Test strike rate remains the second-best in the history of the game for anyone with over 2,500 deliveries.

Format Matches Wickets Bowling Average Strike Rate Test 18 87 22.09 38.7 ODI 82 147 20.88 29.2 First-Class 60 225 24.34 45.6

The Architect of IPL Champions

While Bond’s playing career in the IPL was limited to a single season with Kolkata Knight Riders (2010), taking 9 wickets in 8 matches, his impact as a tactician is unmatched.

Mumbai Indians (2015–2023): As bowling coach for nine seasons, Bond was the architect of the MI bowling machine, playing a pivotal role in four IPL titles. He is famously credited for the tactical development of Jasprit Bumrah.

Rajasthan Royals (2024–Present): Bond currently serves as the Assistant and Fast Bowling Coach for the Royals, continuing his work of refining the league’s elite pace talent.

The man who shaped the careers of India’s greatest modern bowlers was content with a ticket lottery. It’s a culture we can only hope arrives in our corridors of power soon.