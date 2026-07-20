New Zealand’s government has made several changes to the Pathway Student Visa (PSV), giving international students more flexibility in planning their studies.

The PSV lets international students study more than one course on the same visa, as long as the courses are part of a planned study pathway. For example, a student might move from school or English language study into further higher-level study.

To apply for the Pathway Student Visa, you must be offered a valid study pathway, have sufficient funds for tuition and living expenses or a sponsor, have full medical and travel insurance, and meet additional visa requirements. If you are applying from South Asia, including India, only your immediate family can sponsor you or provide a financial undertaking. Immediate family means your partner, parents, siblings, grandparents, and parents-in-law.

The current visa works well for students with clear study plans. The new changes will give more flexibility to students planning their studies, especially those whose plans become clearer over time.

The PSV also allows students to work part-time up to 25 hours a week while studying, and full-time during holidays, depending on their course, and to travel in and out of New Zealand until their visa expires.

What is Changing

The changes include additional options for secondary school students, new study pathways at lower levels, and extended time for completing English language studies.

On Monday, 20 July 2026, changes to the Pathway Student Visa (PSV) have taken effect —Year 12 and 13 students now have more flexibility if their plans change; however, they still need to confirm their subject area, level, and provider during their application, but their PSV conditions only specify the tertiary qualification and the education provider.

There are now more study pathways at lower levels. Students can use the PSV for study pathways that lead to, or move between, New Zealand Qualifications and Credentials Framework (NZQCF) levels 1 to 4. This includes English language study, foundation programmes, and vocational certificates.

Students also have more time to complete English language study. Some first-time PSV holders moving to NZQCF levels 1 to 8 can now spend up to 30 weeks studying English before starting their next qualification, up from 20 weeks earlier.

Together, these changes mean students can keep their options open for longer and choose from a wider range of study pathways.

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Changes to Pathway Student Visa Conditions

On Monday, 20 July 2026, PSV conditions for students progressing from school to tertiary study became more flexible.

When applying, students still need to inform the authorities of:

The subject area they plan to study, for example, science, health, or engineering

The level they plan to study, for example, a bachelor’s degree

The education provider they intend to study with, for example, the University of Otago

However, their visa conditions now only state the qualification type and education provider. For example, “Bachelor’s degree at the University of Auckland.” This means students can change disciplines, with their provider’s approval, without needing to apply for a new student visa.

Before 20 July, PSV conditions specified both the qualification and the discipline a student intended to study, for example, “Bachelor of Science at the University of Auckland.” This meant that if a student decided to change disciplines after finishing secondary school, like switching to a Bachelor of Arts, they would need to apply for a new student visa before starting their new course.

This change gives students greater flexibility, reduces the time and cost involved in changing study plans, and supports a smoother transition from secondary to tertiary education.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal or immigration advice. Visa rules and policies are subject to change, and readers are advised to consult official Immigration New Zealand sources or a qualified immigration adviser before making decisions based on this content. The publication is not liable for any loss arising from reliance on this information.