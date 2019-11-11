Shafali Verma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record, becomes youngest to score international fifty

Verma had made her debut on 24 September 2019 against South Africa in the T20I series.

Shafali Verma has been a giving solid performance since her debut for the national side. In the ongoing series against West Indies, Shafali became the youngest player to score an international fifty for India breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record. She smashed 73 off 49 balls with a strike rate of 148.47 at Gros Islet in West Indies. Shafali’s innings was studded with 6 boundaries and 4 sixes which helped India win the match by 84 runs.

Shafali Verma scored her first fifty at the age of 15, Sachin Tendulkar was 16 years and 214 days old when he scored his first international fifty for the country. BCCI also hailed the youngster on achieving the milestone.

The explosive 15-year-old Shafali Verma scored her maiden half-century in the first T20I against West Indies Women today in St Lucia. Shafali is the youngest Indian ever to score an int'l fifty #TeamIndia — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 10, 2019



Verma had made her debut on September 24, 2019 against South Africa in the T20I series. The young star had been called up for the national side following her exploits in the domestic T20 tournament with Haryana. Shafali Verma had scored 186 runs in six innings with a strike rate of 187.87. Her highest score in the tournament was 128 off 56 balls against Nagaland.

During the second match of the series, Shafali and Smriti Mandhana batted with complete command and shared a 143-run opening partnership between them. Smriti Mandhana scored 67 off 46 balls with a strike rate of 145.65. Mandhana’s knock comprised of 11 boundaries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur also chipped in with 21 off 13 balls with a strike rate of 161.53 helping her team finish strong.

In the bowling department, Radha Prakash Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 2 for 10 in 4 overs. Radha dismissed NY Mclean in the very first ball of her spell which was also a maiden over. Yadav’s economy rate at 2.5 was brilliant as it helped in maintaining pressure on the West Indians during the big chase.