In the inaugural 2008 IPL draft, the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) had a choice that would haunt the franchise for nearly two decades: Virat Kohli or Pradeep Sangwan? While Kohli went on to become an IPL immortal with RCB, Delhi opted for the left-arm seamer Sangwan.

For years, fans wondered how a hometown hero like Kohli was allowed to slip away. Now, speaking to JioHotstar, Indian legend and then-Delhi captain Virender Sehwag has revealed the specific tactical dilemma that led to the snub.

The “Crowded” Top Order

According to Sehwag, the decision wasn’t about a lack of faith in Kohli’s talent, but rather a sheer lack of space in a batting lineup already bursting with openers and anchors.

Explaining the logic behind the draft pick, Sehwag told JioHotstar:

“In the first season of IPL in 2008, Delhi Daredevils had Tilakaratne Dilshan alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Both were openers, but we wanted to use them at number three and five because Gautam [Gambhir] and I were going to open the innings. Manoj Tiwary was set to bat at number four. In this way, we had several options in the top order and it was difficult to fit them into the batting order.”

The Tactical Pivot to Bowling

With a top four consisting of Sehwag, Gambhir, Dhawan, and Tiwary, and Dilshan floating in the middle, Delhi felt their batting was bulletproof. The management decided that adding another top-order specialist like the young U-19 captain Virat Kohli would be redundant.

Instead, they looked to balance the squad by picking Sangwan, a left-arm pacer who had been instrumental in India’s U-19 World Cup win. The team felt a domestic fast bowler would be a more strategic asset than a sixth top-order batter.

The “What If” That Defined a Decade

While Sangwan had a decent stint with Delhi, the decision remains one of the greatest “What Ifs” in sporting history.

The Result: Kohli was snatched up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the same draft for a modest sum.

Kohli was snatched up by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the same draft for a modest sum. The Legacy: Kohli became the only player in history to stay with a single franchise for 19 seasons (as of 2026), shattering every run-scoring record in the book.

The 2008 Delhi Daredevils Top Order

Position Player Opener 1 Virender Sehwag Opener 2 Gautam Gambhir No. 3 Shikhar Dhawan / Dilshan No. 4 Manoj Tiwary No. 5 Tilakaratne Dilshan

Conclusion: Sehwag’s revelation highlights a classic sporting trap: Drafting for current needs vs. drafting for generational talent. Delhi chose the “fit,” while RCB chose the “potential”—and the rest is IPL history.