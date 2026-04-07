After a rain-washed evening in Kolkata that saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) climb to the top of the table, the IPL 2026 caravan shifts to the Northeast. In a high-octane Match 13, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), buoyed by a perfect start to their season, host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at their second home in Guwahati.

With Riyan Parag leading the Royals in front of his home crowd and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians looking to stabilise their campaign, tonight’s clash at the ACA Barsapara Stadium promises a run-fest.

ALSO READ IPL 2026 Updated points table: PBKS climb to the top after washout against KKR

RR vs MI IPL 2026 Match Details

Feature Details Match Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians (Match 13) Date Tuesday, April 7, 2026 Time 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM) Venue ACA Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati Broadcaster Star Sports Network Live Stream JioHotstar (App & Website)

Where to Watch RR vs MI: Live Streaming Details

Fans can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network on television. For digital viewers, the match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website. A subscription is required for full-match access, though specific telecom bundles (Jio/Airtel) often include complimentary viewing passes.

Pitch & Weather Report: Guwahati Cloud Cover

The ACA Barsapara Stadium is a known “batter’s paradise” with short boundaries and a flat surface. However, the weather might play a role today:

Pitch & Weather Report: Guwahati Cloud Cover

The ACA Barsapara Stadium is a known “batter’s paradise” with short boundaries and a flat surface. However, the weather might play a role today:

ALSO READ Will MS Dhoni play vs DC? Fresh report makes big claim

Temperature: Highs of 33°C, dropping to 28°C by the second innings.

Rain Threat: There is a 55% chance of rain with a risk of thunderstorms in the evening. Much like the KKR-PBKS game, teams will be keeping a close eye on the DLS par scores.

The Dew Factor: Humidity is expected to hit 75%, making the ball incredibly slippery for bowlers in the second innings. Expect the toss winner to bowl first.

RR vs MI Head-to-Head: A Rivalry of Equals

Statistically, very little separates these two sides. Out of 32 meetings in IPL history:

Mumbai Indians Won: 17

Rajasthan Royals Won: 15

Last Meeting (2025): Mumbai Indians won by a staggering 100 runs in Jaipur.

At Guwahati: The Royals have a slight home-advantage edge, having won their only previous fixture against MI at this venue in 2024.

Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Nandre Burger, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact Player: Brijesh Sharma / Donovan Ferreira

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Gerald Coetzee, Trent Boult.

Impact Player: Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur