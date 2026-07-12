When Roger Federer played Tennis, it was never about him only. He always had people involved, someone shouting ‘Will You Marry Me Roger’ at the US Open to Australian Open crowd cheering harder for a double fault of his opponent to a point of his own because they just did not want to see him lose. To be precise, he was the most loved Tennis player that the modern era had seen.



It was never about how much money the Swiss star was making and what deals he signed. Rightly so, he did not make it about money till he played, but made a lot of it after retirement, eventually becoming the first Tennis billionaire, joining the likes of money machines such as Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Cristiano Ronaldo and Magic Johnson.

Before getting to how it happened, it will be interesting to take from where it all started.

Roger Federer retired but on his day of retirement, he was crying alongside his fiercest competitor, Rafael Nadal. Photo: X

The Retirement of Roger Federer

The image that defined Federer’s retirement was not even about Federer.

It was about Rafael Nadal crying beside him.

At the 2022 Laver Cup in London, the two greatest rivals of their generation sat hand-in-hand, tears running down their faces while the arena stood frozen around them. Federer’s tennis career was ending. His body had finally told him what his mind had refused to accept for nearly two years back then as his last Grand Slam title had come in 2018 and the last time he had made it to the final of a Grand Slam was in 2019.

And Nadal, who had beaten him across five continents, simply sat there and wept.

It felt less like the end of a tennis career and more like the farewell of somebody people genuinely loved.

That love, more than any trophy, any statistic, any logo on a shirt, would eventually become worth more than tennis itself.

Because while Federer retired with $130.6 million in career prize money, already a staggering number, his wealth exploded even further after he walked away.

Today, Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion, while Bloomberg puts the figure closer to $1.3 billion.

In simple terms, Roger Federer became vastly richer after he stopped playing professional tennis.

And fittingly, he did it the same way he played the game: quietly, elegantly and with perfect timing.

The Swiss Star Who Became Bigger Than Tennis

Federer’s rise never looked designed for billionaire status.

Born in Basel to a Swiss mother and South African father, the young Federer was immensely talented but emotionally volatile. Coaches worried about his temper as much as they admired his shot-making. He smashed racquets. He argued with line judges. He cried on court when things went wrong.

He looked more like a gifted teenager than a future global icon.

Then something changed.

Young Roger Federer at Wimbledon 2001. Photo: X

The temper softened. The game deepened. The results arrived in waves that tennis had simply never seen before — 20 Grand Slam titles, 310 weeks at world number one, 103 ATP titles across a career spanning nearly a quarter of a century.

But the more remarkable transformation was not on court at all.

As Federer matured, he became one of the most commercially valuable athletes sport had ever produced, not through controversy or aggression, but through calmness. He looked expensive without trying to. Luxury brands loved him because he never felt forced or manufactured. Parents admired him. Older audiences trusted him. Younger fans copied his style without quite being able to explain why.

Even opponents often spoke about Federer less like a rival and more like an artist they were lucky to witness.

That combination is almost impossible to manufacture. Corporations realised it before much of the sporting world did.

The $300 Million Deal That Nike Handed Away

In 2018, Roger Federer did not leave Nike.

Nike left him.

His agent Tony Godsick spent nearly a year, from early 2017 all the way to the contract’s expiration in February 2018, trying to renew what had been a 24-year partnership. Nike, which had made Federer a cornerstone of its identity alongside Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods, simply chose not to meet his terms.

“He didn’t leave Nike,” Godsick said later. “Nike kind of left him. We were trying to re-sign, and they chose not to re-sign. He would have stayed.”

It was, by Nike’s own internal admission, a catastrophic error in judgment. Their tennis director at the time later called it an “atrocity” that should never have happened.

Because what happened next changed Federer’s financial future entirely.

Free from Nike’s apparel deal, Godsick flew to Japan and sat down with Tadashi Yanai, the founder and chairman of Uniqlo. According to Godsick, Yanai’s first question was who else he was meeting during his visit. When Godsick said no one, he had come only for this conversation. Yanai gave him more time than the original 30 minutes scheduled.

Roger Federer had a long term association with NIKE. Photo: Facebook

The result was a reported 10-year, $300 million deal that included no retirement clause. Federer would earn $30 million a year from Uniqlo until 2028, whether he was playing professional tennis or not.

The move initially confused many people. Federer was approaching the end of his career. Why would Uniqlo commit such staggering money to an ageing athlete?

Because Uniqlo was not investing in tennis. It was investing in permanence.

Federer had become timeless in a way very few athletes ever do. He represented elegance without arrogance. Luxury without excess. Fame without chaos. Even after retirement, Uniqlo still treats Federer as one of its biggest global ambassadors because his value was never tied purely to winning matches.

Retirement did not shrink his commercial appeal. In many ways, it expanded it.

The Pair Of Shoes Mirka Bought

But the real turning point in the Swiss maestro’s financial story began not in a boardroom, not in a negotiation, but in the most ordinary of ways.

His wife bought a pair of shoes she liked.

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Mirka Federer had been wearing ‘On’, a Swiss performance running brand founded in Zurich in 2010 by a trio of entrepreneurs who wanted to create footwear that felt like running on clouds — long before any business conversation existed. Roger tried them too. He loved them. They wore them casually, the way people wear shoes they find comfortable and don’t think much about.

On’s founders noticed.

Co-founder Olivier Bernhard later explained how the relationship began: “That’s when we found out he is a longtime fan of On and, of course, we are longtime fans of his. Switzerland is a small place and we started having dinner together.”

What started as compatriots sharing a meal in Zurich evolved into something entirely different.

Roger Federer and his wife Mirka got on to ‘On’ shoes as investors. Photo: X

In 2019, because Uniqlo did not make tennis shoes, Federer was free to seek a separate footwear partnership. He invested approximately $50 million for a 3% stake in On, becoming not just a face of the brand but a co-entrepreneur involved in product design and strategy. Bernhard was clear from the beginning that their arrangement was unlike anything the industry had seen: it was, he said, “not traditional athlete sponsorship.”

At the time, On was respected within running circles but still relatively niche globally.

Federer saw something much bigger, and it looked a great deal like himself. Swiss precision. Minimalist design. Premium positioning. Understated quality that didn’t need to announce itself.

Then it exploded.

The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange in 2021, initially valued at $11 billion. Revenue grew from $425 million in 2020 to $2.32 billion in 2024. An increase of more than five times in just four years. Direct-to-consumer sales surged 40% in 2024 alone.

On expanded its retail presence globally, signed elite tennis players like Iga Świątek and Ben Shelton, and pushed into fashion through collaborations that took it far beyond its running shoe origins.

By 2025, On’s market capitalization had grown to approximately $17 billion.

Federer’s 3% stake, which he acquired for roughly $50 million, is now estimated by Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index to be worth over $500 million.

For perspective: Federer earned $130.6 million across his entire 24-year ATP playing career.

One investment, triggered by a pair of shoes his wife happened to like, became worth nearly four times his lifetime prize money.

That is the moment Federer stopped being merely a rich athlete and became a serious global investor. Forbes confirmed it officially in 2025: Roger Federer, tennis player, was now Roger Federer, billionaire.

The Business Of Being Trusted

Most athletes build endorsement portfolios. Federer built an ecosystem.

There is a reason his sponsorship list always looked different from most sporting superstars. Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt, Wilson, Barilla and Moët & Chandon all aligned naturally with Federer because they were selling precisely the same thing he represented: premium trust.

Not excitement. Not controversy. Not the kind of celebrity that flares brightly and burns out.

Just trust.

Roger Federer promotes ‘On’ shoes. Photo: X

At his commercial peak, Federer reportedly earned close to $100 million annually from endorsements alone, a level of commercial power that historically belonged to football icons and NBA megastars, not tennis players. Federer changed the business ceiling of his sport without ever loudly announcing that he was doing so.

Owning Tennis Instead Of Just Playing It

The 20-time Grand Slam winner also understood something many retired athletes discover too late: ownership matters more than appearances.

In 2013, he co-founded Team8 alongside Godsick and two American investors. The company later helped create the Laver Cup in 2017, a premium three-day team tennis event inspired by golf’s Ryder Cup, pitting Europe’s best players against the rest of the world.

The Laver Cup now generates an estimated $50 million or more in revenue over its three days, through ticket sales, sponsorships and media rights. Federer was no longer simply participating in tennis. He owned parts of the ecosystem around it.

Modern sports wealth increasingly comes from equity, intellectual property and long-term business ownership rather than salaries alone. Federer understood that years before most athletes even began having the conversation.

Roger Federer started the Laver Cup with two American investors. Photo: X

The Billionaire Who Never Looked Like One

There are louder athletes than Federer. More controversial ones. More aggressive businessmen.

But very few have monetised elegance the way he did, and fewer still have managed to do it so quietly that the world barely noticed until the Forbes list made it official.

He never chased outrage to remain relevant. Never reinvented himself every six months. Never built his image around conflict or manufactured drama. He designed shoes 27 minutes from his home in Zurich, had dinner with the founders of brands he genuinely believed in, and let compounding do the rest.

He built his empire exactly the way he built points on court: through timing, precision and control.

Which brings the story back to that final night in London.

Nadal crying beside him. Federer smiling through tears. An arena standing for minutes because nobody wanted the moment to end.

At the time, it felt like the closing of one extraordinary chapter.

In reality, it was the opening line of an even bigger one.

Because while tennis made Roger Federer famous, and while a pair of Swiss running shoes that his wife happened to like made him a billionaire — what made the whole thing possible was something no auction, no deal and no stock listing could ever manufacture.

People simply trusted him.

And as it turned out, in the business of sport, trust is the most valuable asset of all.