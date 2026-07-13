One of the Indian Premier League’s most successful partnerships has come to an end.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Stephen Fleming have mutually agreed to part ways, bringing the curtain down on an 18-year association that helped define one of the league’s most decorated franchises.

The franchise confirmed the decision on Monday, saying it followed “open and honest discussions” between Fleming and the CSK management.

The former New Zealand captain first joined Chennai as a player during the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009. Over the next 17 seasons, he oversaw one of the most successful coaching tenures in franchise cricket, guiding CSK to five IPL titles, two Champions League T20 crowns, 10 IPL finals and a record 12 playoff appearances.

Difficult period for the franchise

The decision comes after a difficult period for the franchise. Since winning the IPL title in 2023, Chennai have failed to qualify for the playoffs in three successive seasons, prompting increasing scrutiny over the team’s strategy and evolution in the rapidly changing T20 landscape.

Fleming’s own reputation has also faced greater examination in recent years, with critics arguing that many of CSK’s greatest successes coincided with MS Dhoni‘s leadership on the field.

His struggles were not limited to the IPL. Fleming also coached Joburg Super Kings in South Africa’s SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket, but neither franchise managed to win a title during his tenure. Texas Super Kings finished bottom of the MLC table this season.

CSK owner pays tribute to Fleming

CSK owner Rupa Gurunath paid tribute to Fleming’s contribution.

“Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision and pursuit of excellence.”

Managing director KS Viswanathan described Fleming as the architect of the franchise’s culture.

“From the earliest days of this journey, Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise.”

Fleming, meanwhile, said Chennai would always remain close to his heart.

“Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career.”

His departure marks the end of one of the longest and most successful coach-franchise relationships in IPL history, leaving CSK with one of the biggest decisions of the post-Dhoni era as they prepare to appoint only the second full-time head coach in the franchise’s history.