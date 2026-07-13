For the first time since FIFA introduced its world rankings in 1992, the top four ranked teams in men’s football have all reached the World Cup semi-finals. Spain (1), Argentina (2), France (3) and England (4) haven’t just been the best teams on the pitch; they are also among the most valuable squads in world football.

This is the first time in the history of the FIFA Men’s World Ranking that the top four ranked nations have all reached the semi-finals of the same World Cup. Together, the four remaining teams are worth more than $5.3 billion in transfer market value, based on the latest Transfermarkt-based market valuations cited in 2026 reporting.

Here’s a look at the financial muscle behind the World Cup’s final four.

The numbers behind the semi-finalists

Team Estimated Squad Value Most Valuable Player Manager (Estimated Annual Salary) France $1.66 billion Kylian Mbappé (~$120m) Didier Deschamps (~$4.1m) England $1.43 billion Jude Bellingham (~$150m) Thomas Tuchel (~£5m / ~$6.3m) Spain $1.36 billion Lamine Yamal (~$200m) Luis de la Fuente (significantly less) Argentina $0.89 billion Lautaro Martínez (~$100m) Lionel Scaloni (not publicly disclosed)

Note- The $5.3 billion figure comes from adding the latest Transfermarkt-based squad valuations for the four 2026 World Cup semi-finalists: France at roughly $1.66 billion, England at $1.43 billion, Spain at $1.36 billion and Argentina at $0.89 billion.

All squad values and player figures are approximate and based on the latest Transfermarkt-based market valuations cited in 2026 reporting.

England: Second-highest-valued squad left

England arrive in the semi-finals with the second-highest-valued squad in the tournament, after France. The Premier League’s financial power is reflected throughout Thomas Tuchel’s squad, where established stars and emerging talents command some of the biggest transfer values in world football.

The Football Association also made a significant investment off the pitch, appointing Tuchel on a reported salary of around £5 million (≈ $6.3 million) per year as it searches for the country’s first World Cup title since 1966.

While Harry Kane remains England’s captain and leading striker, Jude Bellingham has become the team’s biggest financial asset, with an estimated market value of around $150 million.

France: Built around a global superstar and the highest squad value

France continue to combine elite talent with remarkable consistency. Didier Deschamps has remained in charge for more than a decade, giving Les Bleus stability while overseeing one of football’s deepest talent pools.

France also have the tournament’s most valuable squad overall. Kylian Mbappe remains the face of the project. Valued at around $120 million, the France captain is not only one of football’s most expensive players but also among its biggest commercial stars, supported by endorsement deals that stretch far beyond the sport.

Spain: Youth driving value

Spain’s resurgence has been built on a new generation. While manager Luis de la Fuente reportedly earns significantly less than his counterparts, Spain’s squad value has surged thanks to the emergence of players such as Lamine Yamal.

Still only a teenager, the Barcelona forward is already valued at around $200 million, making him one of the most valuable young footballers in the world. Spain’s run to the semi-finals has only strengthened that reputation.

Argentina: More than transfer value

On paper, Argentina have the lowest squad valuation among the four remaining teams. In reality, their commercial influence extends far beyond transfer fees.

Lionel Messi continues to transform Argentina into one of football’s biggest global brands, driving sponsorship, merchandise sales and worldwide fan engagement even at the twilight of his career.

Lautaro Martinez may be Argentina’s highest-valued player in transfer terms, valued at around $100 million but Messi remains the country’s most valuable football asset in every other sense.

Argentina have won the last two World Cups under manager Lionel Scaloni, but his salary is not publicly disclosed in the same way as the managers of England, France and Spain.

Success still comes at a price

Money alone does not win the World Cup. But this year’s semi-finals underline a familiar pattern. The four remaining nations have invested heavily in elite coaching, player development and talent pathways for years. That long-term spending has produced squads packed with world-class footballers and now all four are within two victories of lifting football’s biggest trophy.

The 2026 World Cup has produced many surprises. The semi-final lineup is not one of them- for the first time, the top four FIFA-ranked teams are all in the final stages, underlining the link between long-term investment, squad value and deep tournament runs.