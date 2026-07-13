A stellar all-round performance helped India make history at the iconic Lord’s on Monday. Needing four wickets to wrap up the game overnight, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side dismissed England for 186 in 62.5 overs to claim their first-ever Women’s Test. The dominant 270-run victory has helped the India Women team maintain their unbeaten record in Women’s Tests on English soil and improve their record to seven wins, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Tests.

The historic feat drew praise from former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Shikhar Dhawan and Irfan Pathan, along with BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and several others.

The foundation of the win for India was laid by Yastika Bhatia, who starred with a landmark century–the first by a woman at Lord’s, while Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Richa Ghosh made vital contributions with the bat. Debutant Kranti Gaud, meanwhile, claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Deepti cleaned up the tail in the second as England, chasing 457, were bowled out for 186, bringing a disappointing end to the international careers of Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont.

Sachin Tendulkar praises Smriti Mandhana’s composure, Yastika Bhatia’s century

Sachin Tendulkar congratulated the Indian team on a wonderful victory through a post on X.

Praising Smriti Mandhana’s composure, Yastika Bhatia’s century and Kranti Gaud’s five-wicket haul, he wrote: “Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time. Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure, Yastika’s brilliant century and Kranti’s five-wicket haul made this occasion even more special. The journey of women’s cricket has been remarkable, and this was another beautiful step forward.”

Every cricketer carries the dream of playing at Lord’s. Over the past four days, a new generation lived that dream as women’s Test cricket arrived at the Home of Cricket for the very first time.



Congratulations to the Indian team on a wonderful victory. Smriti’s composure,… pic.twitter.com/CR2YrfhhA2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2026

Irfan Pathan called their victory “a touch of class.”

“Victory with a touch of class. Well done Indian Women’s team on the test match victory vs England w. Smriti Mandana, Deepti sharma, Kranti Gaud, Yastika Bhatia, Richa ghosh, Sneh Rana. You all were amazing. Well done Captain Kaur,” the former cricketer said.

Dhawan also hailed India’s victory, calling it a proud moment for Indian cricket.

He said, “Champions don’t wait for history to happen. They create it. Congratulations to Team India Women on a memorable victory at Lord’s. Yastika Bhatia’s century, Smriti Mandhana’s outstanding performance and Kranti’s brilliant bowling will be remembered for a long time. Proud moment for Indian cricket!”

BCCI President Mithun Manhas, congratulated the India Women, saying, “History in the making !! Well done @BCCIWomen for achieving this extraordinary feet. The entire Nation is proud of you. Many congratulations to Harmanpreet and her entire team along with support staff @BCCI Jai Hind !!”

A day that goes down in the 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘀 📚#TeamIndia WIN the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's 🥳



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/O1rEau8j8n #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4mhcx8kKej — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 13, 2026

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan, meanwhile, noted the significance of recent milestones in women’s cricket and expressed his enjoyment of watching the game.

“Fantastic win for India at Lords in the historic test match. India completely dominated an England team that once again falls along way short of where they should be. 2 showcase moments for the women’s game this last week. Enjoyed watching,” Vaughan said in an X post.

India extends impressive red-ball record

With the impressive win, India extended its impressive red-ball record to seven victories, three draws and one defeat in their last 11 Women’s Tests, while also maintaining their unbeaten record in Women’s Tests in England.

Yastika Bhatia’s historic century helped India close their second innings at 341/7. Smriti Mandhana scored 70, and Richa Ghosh remained unbeaten on 50.

Mandhana scored 83 in the first innings too, helping India post 285 before debutant pacer Kranti Gaud’s five-wicket haul bundled England out for 170.

England’s chase faltered from the outset, with Tammy Beaumont dismissed for a golden duck and Heather Knight falling cheaply.

Although Amy Jones and Sophie Ecclestone offered some resistance, the hosts were unable to challenge India’s commanding lead.

The victory was highlighted by Bhatia’s landmark century, Kranti Gaud’s maiden five-wicket haul and a dominant all-round performance, while England’s veterans Heather Knight and Tammy Beaumont bowed out disappointingly.

With inputs from PTI