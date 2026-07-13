Lionel Messi’s side have reportedly asked FIFA for permission to swap their iconic stripes for the navy away kit before the blockbuster semi-final on Wednesday.

Argentina’s preparations for their FIFA World Cup semi-final against England have taken an unexpected turn not because of tactics or injuries but because of the colour of their shirt.

According to multiple reports from Argentina, Lionel Scaloni’s side have requested permission from FIFA to wear their navy blue away kit instead of their famous sky-blue-and-white striped jersey when they face England in Atlanta.

A final decision is expected before Wednesday’s semi-final. While the request appears unusual, it reflects one of football’s oldest traditions: the belief that luck can sometimes be found in familiar rituals.

A shirt tied to famous victories

Argentina have faced England five times at the World Cup, with two of their most memorable victories coming while wearing blue.

The first arrived in the 1986 quarter-final in Mexico, when Diego Maradona produced both the infamous “Hand of God” goal and the “Goal of the Century” in a 2-1 victory.

Twelve years later, Argentina again eliminated England at the 1998 World Cup in France after a dramatic penalty shootout, once more wearing their dark blue strip. Those moments have helped give the away shirt an almost mythical status among many Argentine supporters.

The power of ‘cabala’

Superstition has long been woven into Argentine football culture. Known locally as cabala, players, coaches and supporters often repeat routines they believe bring good fortune, whether that means sitting in the same seat during matches, following identical pre-match rituals or refusing to change a winning habit.

The national team has embraced several of those traditions over recent tournaments, particularly during their successful run to the 2022 World Cup title. Choosing a particular shirt would fit naturally into that mindset, even if no one inside the squad publicly acknowledges it as the reason.

There could be a simpler explanation

Not everyone believes superstition is driving the request.

England have officially been designated the “home” team for the semi-final, meaning Argentina would normally be expected to wear their alternate strip if FIFA considers the traditional kits to clash.

Argentina have already worn their blue jersey once at this tournament during the group-stage victory over Jordan.

Whether the decision ultimately comes down to logistics or luck, the shirt choice has become an unexpected subplot before one of the World Cup’s biggest fixtures.

For Argentina, a navy jersey carries memories of famous victories. Against England, history alone may be enough reason to ask for it again.