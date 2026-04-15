The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2026 is expected to be exciting as both teams want to improve their position in the tournament.

RCB came into this game with a lot of expectations. They have a strong batting lineup and the support of their home fans at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Their top-order batters have been in great form this season with experienced players giving stability and young players adding energy.

RCB’s performance will depend on how well their batters handle LSG’s tight bowling attack. Their bowlers also need to improve especially in the final overs where they have been a bit inconsistent.

On the other hand, LSG are known as a balanced and fearless team. They have strong all-rounders and a good bowling unit that can adjust to different situations. Their top batters play aggressively while their finishers can score quickly at the end.

LSG’s bowlers have also done well in the middle overs by controlling runs and taking important wickets.

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How To Watch RCB vs LSG on TV?

In India, Star Sports Network is the official TV broadcaster for IPL 2026. To watch every ball live you can choose from different channels based on the language you prefer.

Fans can watch the match live on Star Sports on TV. and can also choose their preferred language like Bhojpuri, Haryanvi, Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, or Kannada from the settings.

TV Broadcast (Star Sports Network):

English: Star Sports 1 / HD

Hindi: Star Sports / HD

Regional channels: Available in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada for local coverage

How to Watch CSK vs MI IPL Match Online?

The match will be streamed online on JioHotstar, which is now the official digital platform after the merger of JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

While premium features on JioHotstar usually need a subscription, many users can still watch the match for “free” using telecom offers.

For Reliance Jio users: Open the MyJio app and check the “Cricket Plans.” Jio usually offers plans starting from around ₹79 to ₹101, which give you data along with 30 days of IPL live streaming on your mobile.

For Airtel users: Airtel also has “Data + OTT” plans. Some data add-on packs (around ₹100 to ₹195) come with a free mobile subscription to JioHotstar during the IPL season.

For Vodafone Idea (Vi) users: Vi offers special packs like “Hero Unlimited” or plans around ₹175. These plans give access to IPL matches through the Vi Movies & TV app or by logging into JioHotstar.

How to Live Stream today’s IPL match featuring RCB vs LSG in the world

Note: In Bangladesh, JioStar has reportedly ended its direct agreement, so fans should check local listings for Gazi TV (GTV) or the Toffee app for potential coverage updates.

MENA: CricLife on TV and StarzPlay for online streaming.

Pakistan: Fans can stream the match legally via the Tapmad TV or Tamasha apps

Bangladesh: The match is available on Gazi TV (GTV) and digitally through the Toffee or Rabbithole platforms.

USA & Canada: Willow TV is the official broadcaster, available via Sling TV and Fubo.

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket will air the match live; streaming is available on the Sky Go app.

Australia: Catch the action on Fox Cricket or stream via Kayo Sports.