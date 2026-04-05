If you are among the lucky fans holding a ticket for tonight’s blockbuster RCB vs CSK clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, your match-day experience just got a lot smoother. In a major initiative for IPL 2026, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have partnered to offer free metro travel for all match ticket holders.

With Bengaluru’s notorious traffic expected to hit peak congestion levels around the Central Business District, this move is designed to encourage fans to ditch their private vehicles and embrace the “Namma Metro” for a stress-free commute.

How to Claim Your Free Metro Ride

The process is seamless and integrated directly into your digital or physical match ticket. Here is how it works:

The QR Integration: Every IPL 2026 match ticket for Bengaluru now features an embedded Namma Metro QR code.

Two-Way Travel: This QR code is valid for two journeys on match day, one onward journey to the stadium and one return journey from the stadium.

Non-Transferable: The benefit is strictly tied to the ticket holder and cannot be used by others. Simply scan your match ticket at the metro entry and exit gates.

Extended Timings: Metro Services until 2:00 AM

Recognising that a high-intensity clash between Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad often stretches late into the night, BMRCL has announced a significant extension of services. While regular operations usually wrap up by 11:00 PM, tonight the trains will run well into the early hours of Monday, April 6.

Copy HTML HTML Copied Successfully! IPL Match Day Guide Free Metro Travel for All Ticket Holders RCB vs CSK – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Tonight, April 5, 2026 | 7:30 PM Start How to Claim Your Free Metro Ride Step 1 QR Integration Every IPL 2026 match ticket for Bengaluru features an embedded Namma Metro QR code Step 2 Two-Way Travel Valid for 2 journeys on match day – 1 onward journey to the stadium and 1 return journey from the stadium Step 3 Scan and Go Non-transferable benefit. Simply scan your match ticket at metro entry and exit gates Extended Metro Services – Last Train Timings RV Road 2:00 AM Challaghatta & Madavara 12:45 AM Whitefield (Kadugodi) & Bommasandra 12:30 AM Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) 1:30 AM Special extension from regular 11:00 PM closing. Majestic Interchange: Last trains towards all four directions depart at 1:30 AM Choose Your Station Based on Stadium Gate Cubbon Park Metro Station Best for Cubbon Road and Link Road gates (near Queen’s Statue) MG Road Metro Station Ideal for stands accessible from MG Road side Pro-Tips for Commuters 22,000+ fans used this facility during the season opener – expect crowded stations Arrive at the stadium at least 90 minutes before 7:30 PM start to avoid pre-match rush Err on the side of early rather than late for hassle-free travel and entry experience Metro timing source: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Express InfoGenIE | Financial Express

Last Train Timings from Terminal Stations:

RV Road: 2:00 AM (Special extension for this route)

Challaghatta & Madavara: 12:45 AM

Whitefield (Kadugodi) & Bommasandra: 12:30 AM

Nadaprabhu Kempegowda (Majestic) Interchange: Last trains towards all four directions will depart at 1:30 AM.

Pro-Tips for Commuters

To minimize walking time, fans are advised to choose their exit station based on their stadium gate:

Cubbon Park Metro Station: Best for those entering through Cubbon Road and Link Road (near the Queen’s Statue).

MG Road Metro Station: Ideal for spectators with tickets for stands accessible from the MG Road side.

With over 22,000 fans having utilised this facility during the season opener, expect the stations to be crowded. Plan to reach the stadium at least 90 minutes before the 07:30 PM start to avoid the pre-match rush. Err on the side of early rather than late to have a hassle free travel and entry experience.