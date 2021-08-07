Neeraj Chopra wins gold! Greetings pour in for star javelin thrower, PM Modi says ‘history has been scripted at Tokyo’

Neeraj Chopra celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (AP/PTI)

Neeraj Chopra wins gold at Tokyo Olympics: Greetings poured in from all quarters for star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he created history by winning what is only the second individual gold medal for India at the Olympics on Saturday. His is also the first track-and-field Games medal for the country.

Wishing Chopra on his stupendous win, PM Modi said the javelin thrower’s achievement will be remembered forever. Congratulating him on his gold medal, PM Modi tweeted: “History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020”

History has been scripted at Tokyo! What @Neeraj_chopra1 has achieved today will be remembered forever. The young Neeraj has done exceptionally well. He played with remarkable passion and showed unparalleled grit. Congratulations to him for winning the Gold. #Tokyo2020 https://t.co/2NcGgJvfMS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2021

In his congratulatory message to the javelin thrower, President Ram Nath Kovind said that his feat will inspire the youth of India.

Unprecedented win by Neeraj Chopra!Your javelin gold breaks barriers and creates history. You bring home first ever track and field medal to India in your first Olympics. Your feat will inspire our youth. India is elated! Heartiest congratulations! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2021

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat said Neeraj Chopra has made the Armed Forces and the nation proud. “Neeraj Chopra has proven that when there is the will, there is a way. He has made the Armed Forces and the nation proud like many other Olympians who have created history in Tokyo 2020,” General Rawat avered.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called it a historic win and added, “Let me first congratulate Neeraj Chopra for his outstanding performance. It’s a historic win and a great achievement. And highest ever tally in Olympics.”

Haryana CM ML Khattar showered plaudits on the Panipat lad and announced several honours for him. “Neeraj Chopra will be given Rs 6 crore and a class I category job as per our policy. We will be building a Centre of Excellence for athletes in Panchkula, where he will be the head if he wants. He will be given a plot with 50% concession, like other players,” Khattar told ANI.

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan called Chopra the ‘man with the golden arm’.

Man with the Golden Arm ???? Superb, outstanding, historic! Well done, #NeerajChopra ???????????? pic.twitter.com/PXdwAItLOd — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) August 7, 2021

Neeraj Chopra became only the second after shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008 Beijing Games) to win an individual gold for India at the Olympics. With it, India’s medal tally rose to seven — surpassing country’s previous best haul of six medals achieved at the 2012 London Games.