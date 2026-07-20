In an age where AI can track productivity, summarise meetings and even flag employees who may be underperforming, it is tempting for leaders to believe that better technology means tighter control. But more data does not always create better managers. Sometimes, it simply creates better micromanagers.

Steve Jobs believed in something different. According to former Apple executive Ron Johnson, the man behind the Apple Store and Genius Bar, Jobs cared deeply about every detail but rarely hovered over people. Instead, he gave them clarity, trust and the freedom to deliver.

Steve Jobs cared about details, not micromanagement

Johnson who spoke to Business Insider said one of the biggest misconceptions about Jobs is that he was obsessed with controlling every decision.

“He cared about the details. But I’ve never worked for someone who delegated better,” Johnson told Business Insider.

Johnson joined Apple in 2000 after helping transform Target’s retail business through designer collaborations. At Apple, he led the creation of the Apple Store network, overseeing the launch of around 350 stores and the development of nearly 50 more.

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In the early years, Jobs met Johnson’s retail team every week. As Apple grew and Jobs shifted his attention to products like the iPhone, those meetings became much less frequent. By the end of Jobs’ tenure, Johnson said they met in person only about once every six months, although they continued speaking regularly over the phone.

Apart from being closely involved in landmark stores such as Apple’s first retail outlet, the Soho store and the iconic Fifth Avenue location in New York, Jobs largely left day-to-day operating decisions to his team.

The secret was a clear North Star

Johnson said Jobs did not delegate without direction. Before giving people independence, he invested time in making sure they understood his vision and the reasoning behind it.

Soon after Johnson joined Apple, Jobs called him almost every night for about a year. Their conversations went beyond work and included family, faith and hobbies. “He wanted me to know him,” Johnson recalled.

About a year later, Jobs told Johnson that he had “complete trust” in him. If Johnson was ever unsure how Jobs would respond to a situation, he could ask. Otherwise, Jobs encouraged him to “just go do great work.”

Johnson later said Jobs had such a clear vision and such high standards for Apple’s stores that he could delegate confidently, knowing the decisions would stay aligned with that vision.

Why trust mattered more than control

According to Johnson, the best leaders do not simply recruit talented people. They create a shared purpose that allows teams to make decisions confidently without constant supervision. That independence, he said, was central to Apple’s success because employees knew exactly what they were working towards.

The takeaway for leaders in the AI era

As workplaces increasingly rely on AI to measure performance and monitor work, Johnson’s account offers a reminder that technology cannot replace trust. Great leadership is not about knowing everything your team is doing every minute. It is about giving people a clear direction, setting high standards and creating an environment where they can do their best work independently. Or, as Johnson put it, “That’s the art of leadership.”