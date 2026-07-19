The race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Golden Boot has boiled down to one of the greatest individual statistical standoffs in football history. Going into the final two games of the tournament, France’s Kylian Mbappé and Argentina’s Lionel Messi are deadlocked at the top of the charts with 8 goals each.

However, because of FIFA’s strict tournament tiebreakers, they are not actually on equal footing.

If you are wondering exactly what Mbappé needs to do in Saturday’s third-place playoff against England to ensure Messi doesn’t take the trophy home on Sunday, here is the exact mathematical breakdown of the Golden Boot equation.

The Math: Why a Tie Means a Messi Victory

If the tournament ends with both players tied on the exact same number of goals, Lionel Messi will win the Golden Boot.

Following his masterclass performance in Argentina’s 2-1 semi-final win over England, Messi turned provider, racking up two crucial assists. That pushed the 39-year-old maestro ahead on the primary FIFA tiebreaker.

The Current Golden Boot Standings:

Player Goals Assists Lionel Messi (Argentina) 8 4 Kylian Mbappé (France) 8 3

FIFA’s Official Tiebreaker Hierarchy:

Most goals scored in the tournament. Most assists recorded (if goals are tied). Fewest minutes played (if goals and assists are tied).

Scenario Breakdown: What Mbappé Needs to Do

Because Messi holds a +1 advantage in the assist column, Mbappé’s goals essentially “value less” in a tie. To mathematically guarantee that Messi cannot beat him, Mbappé has to outscore whatever Messi produces on Sunday by a clear margin.

Scenario 1: If Messi scores 0 goals in the final

What Mbappé needs: 1 goal in the third-place playoff.

Result: Mbappé moves to 9 goals, surpassing Messi’s 8, rendering Messi’s assist advantage irrelevant.

Note: If Mbappé scores 0 goals, Messi wins the boot on the assist tiebreaker.

Scenario 2: If Messi scores 1 goal in the final

What Mbappé needs: 2 goals in the third-place playoff.

Result: Messi would finish on 9 goals. Mbappé must hit 10 goals to secure the crown outright.

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The Assist Route

Mbappé does not need to wait on Messi’s final at all. If he records 2 assists against England on Saturday, regardless of his goal output, he moves to 5 assists for the tournament, one clear of Messi’s current tally of 4. Since Mbappé’s third-place game is played and settled before Messi even kicks off on Sunday, that 5-4 assist advantage stands as the outright winning tiebreaker unless Messi also picks up an assist in the final, which would level it at 5-5 and send the award to the fewest-minutes criterion, where Mbappé currently holds the edge. In short: two assists on Saturday hands Mbappé a genuine route to the Golden Boot without needing a goal from his own boot or a blank from Messi’s.

The Final Verdict

If Messi Scores… Mbappé Needs to Score… To Guarantee the Golden Boot 0 Goals 1 Goal Mbappé wins 9 to 8 1 Goal 2 Goals Mbappé wins 10 to 9 2 Goals 3 Goals Mbappé wins 11 to 10

The Bottom Line: To make absolutely sure he defends his Golden Boot title from 2022, Mbappé’s baseline target in Miami is a minimum of 1 goal, or 2 assists as an alternative outright route, while crossing his fingers that Spain’s impenetrable defence can keep Messi completely quiet in Sunday’s grand finale.