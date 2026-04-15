As Match 23 of IPL 2026 gets closer, all eyes are on the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

On Wednesday, April 15, the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host a struggling Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) side in what promises to be a high-scoring contest at one of cricket’s most electric venues.

RCB’s recent victory against Mumbai Indians — where they scored a massive 240/4 — shows just how dangerous this batting lineup can be right now. LSG, however, are coming off a tough defeat in Match 19, managing only 164/8 against Gujarat Titans and losing by 7 wickets.

As the match approaches, one question is on everyone’s mind: who will win? We asked ChatGPT, Gemini and Claude for their predictions. All three models give RCB the edge tonight.

RCB vs LSG AI Prediction: Gemini favours RCB, says win probability is 58%

Google Gemini: The Home Fortress

Gemini gives RCB a 58% chance of winning, anchoring its prediction on home advantage and batting firepower. The Chinnaswamy pitch overwhelmingly favours the side with the longer batting lineup and better death-hitting capabilities, and RCB holds a clear advantage due to the incredible form of Patidar and Kohli, who understand the geometry of this ground perfectly.

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Gemini also flags Kohli’s personal milestone chase — two sixes away from 300 IPL sixes — as a factor that could push the icon into an especially aggressive mode tonight.

RCB vs LSG AI Prediction: ChatGPT predicts RCB win probability 60%

ChatGPT: The Form Book

According to ChatGPT, RCB have a 60% chance of winning against LSG in today’s match. The main reasons for putting RCB ahead are the recent form of the team and their batters.

ChatGPT also highlights that Josh Hazlewood has been absolutely lethal for RCB against LSG — in just 3 innings, he has picked up 9 wickets at an average of 9.22 — making him perhaps the most decisive individual factor in this rivalry.

RCB vs LSG Claude AI Prediction: Claude Predicts RCB to win, probability 62%

Claude: The Dew Factor Analyst

Claude is the most confident of the three, giving RCB a 62% chance. The reasoning centres on the dew advantage. Dew is a major factor in Bengaluru during April and usually sets in by the second innings, making the ball slippery and making life miserable for the team bowling second. If RCB win the toss and field — which Claude predicts they will — LSG’s bowlers will be left trying to defend a total with a wet ball on the smallest boundaries in the IPL.

Claude also notes that Mohammed Shami has had an upper hand over Virat Kohli in the IPL, dismissing him five times in 12 innings — making the Kohli vs Shami battle the key individual duel that could swing the contest either way.

AI Match Winner Predictions: Gemini vs ChatGPT vs Claude

AI Model Predicted Winner Probability Key Insight Google Gemini Royal Challengers Bengaluru 58% Backs RCB’s home advantage and superior batting depth led by Kohli and Patidar. ChatGPT Royal Challengers Bengaluru 60% Points to RCB’s dominant recent form and Hazlewood’s lethal record against LSG. Claude Royal Challengers Bengaluru 62% Cites the heavy dew factor at Chinnaswamy as the decisive tactical advantage for RCB.

Final Verdict

All three AI models are unanimous tonight — Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the clear favourites at home. On average, the models give RCB around a 60% chance of winning and extending their dominant run in IPL 2026.