Merely a week ago, Argentina and its superstar skipper Lionel Messi rose above what many sports fans have infamously dubbed the viral “IShowSpeed Curse.” However, it now seems the South American country faces another test, and it’s not the one you’re thinking of.

Undoubtedly, Argentina must defeat Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday to repeat history as defending champions. To achieve that, football fans are already speculating that Messi and his squad may have to overcome a bigger power at play: the “Drake Curse.”

On Friday (US time), Canadian rapper Drake confirmed he is siding with the fan favourites for the second consecutive World Cup by sharing the receipt of an eye-widening wager he placed on the final game. Via Instagram, he showed his followers a betting slip for a stake worth $1.5 million on Argentina to win against Spain within 90 minutes plus stoppage time.

“What’s that saying??? Better luck next time…say less,” Drake wrote in his Instagram post’s caption.

If successful, the “Champagne Papi” singer could secure a payout of $5.1 million.

Although Drake is often referred to as one of the “greatest of all time” in the rap biz, his support for Argentina and Messi has reignited fears of what the internet has long dubbed the “Drake Curse.”

Drake wagered a similar bet on Argentina to win in World Cup 2022

Four years ago, Drizzy backed Argentina similarly by wagering $1 million on them to claim victory against France within the original 90-minute play time through his partnership with Stake.

Although the South American team went on to clinch victory in the 2022 World Cup, they did so after the match went into extra time. In short: Argentina won, but it cost Drake a staggering bet.

What is the ‘Drake Curse’?

The viral superstition, much like the ‘IShowSpeed Curse,’ suggests that whichever team or athlete Drake publicly supports is likely to face a disappointing fate.

Although the so-called curse hasn’t always materialised, history documents the rapper suffering massive losses across sports betting stunts over the years. Reports show he mostly fails at football, with his net losses believed to surpass $1.9 million, according to Marca.com.

TheDrakeCurse.com, a website tracking his wagers across various sports, currently brands the rapper “cursed,” as he is reported to be down “$1.56 all-time from his public sports bets.”

Over 87 bets made over a decade, Drake has won 32, giving him a strike rate of 36.8%, according to the aforementioned website. While UFC has reportedly emerged as his most bet on sport, with $14.45 million laid over 26 bets, cricket is currently his most profitable sport (+$997.50K).

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Some of his most recent sports betting crashouts include a hefty $1 million loss after the Patriots lost to the Seahawks at the Super Bowl in February and the $300,000 he bet on Jannik Sinner to win the US Open against Carlos Alcaraz.

Will Drake beat the allegations? It all depends on the highly anticipated Lionel Messi vs Lamine Yamal showdown on Sunday, a football face-off poetically two decades in the making since the Argentine star was snapped while bathing a baby Yamal in a plastic bathtub.

Disclaimer: The content in this article is based on a viral social media discussion and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The opinions mentioned are personal to the user. This story does not constitute financial advice or an endorsement of any specific opinion.