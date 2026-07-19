An era of unprecedented dominance in French football has officially come to an emotional end. Ahead of France’s final bow at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the bronze-medal playoff against England, captain Kylian Mbappé took to social media to pen a deeply moving farewell to his long-time manager, Didier Deschamps.

Following the tactical heartbreak against Spain in the semi-finals, Deschamps announced that this tournament marks the completion of his historic 14-year tenure at the helm of Les Bleus. Mbappé, who evolved from a teenage prodigy into a global icon under Deschamps’ wing, did not hold back his raw emotions, issuing a powerful statement directly defending his coach’s legacy against years of persistent media scrutiny.

What did Mbappe say on Deschamps Last Dance?

Taking to his official channels, the French captain laid out his gratitude and bared the responsibility of their semi-final exit:

“Today is your last dance. You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed. Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven’t always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that…

Thank you for giving me the chance and opportunity to represent my country on the biggest stage for so many years. I feel privileged to have been able to stand alongside one of the greatest legends of our country, and I hold only excellent memories of everything we lived through and accomplished together. I wish you the best in your new adventure, and thank you again for everything you brought to this jersey that means so much to us.”

Aujourd’hui est ta dernière danse.



Toi qui nous as tant donné.

Nous aurions dû t’offrir une meilleure fin, mais nous avons échoué.

Mettre des mots sur ce que tu as apporté pendant 14 ans est très difficile, tant tu as été un acteur majeur du renouveau de cette équipe. Les gens… pic.twitter.com/uGQIWqodgv — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) July 18, 2026

The Historic Legacy of Deschamps and Mbappe: Trophies and Matches Together

Since Mbappé made his senior international debut under Deschamps in March 2017, the duo forged one of the most lethal player-manager partnerships international football has ever witnessed. Together, they restored France to the absolute summit of global sport.

Major Trophies Won Together:

2018 FIFA World Cup (Champions): The pinnacle of their partnership, where a 19-year-old Mbappé won the Best Young Player award and scored in the final to hand Deschamps his second star.

2021 UEFA Nations League (Champions): A thrilling tactical run where Mbappé scored the dramatic winning goal in the final against Spain to lift the trophy.

Major Tournaments Reached: They also reached the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final (where Mbappé scored a historic hat-trick) and the semi-finals of both Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

During their shared journey, Mbappé has amassed over 100 international caps under Deschamps. By taking the pitch in North America, Mbappé officially became the most capped French player in World Cup history with 22 appearances, while Deschamps leaves as the most experienced manager in the tournament’s entire history with 26 matches at the wheel.