India reach 362/4 at lunch on day four

India were 362 for four in their first innings at lunch on day four of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 88 (219 balls; 5×4), 12 runs shy of his first Test century since November 2019.

Batting ahead of Shreyas Iyer, who went for scans after complaining of back pain, wicketkeeper-batter Srikar Bharat (25 batting; 70b, 1×4, 1×6) was giving Kohli company in an unbroken 53-run partnership.

The hosts still trail the touring Australia by 118 runs.

Resuming the day on 289/3, India lost their first wicket of the day when Todd Murphy (2/64) dismissed Ravindra Jadeja (28).

Brief scores:

Australia first innings: 480 all out; 167.2 overs.

India first innings: 362/4 in 131 overs