LeBron James will continue his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers, bringing an end to his eight-season association with the Los Angeles Lakers after announcing on Friday that he has signed with the Eastern Conference franchise for what he described as the “last decision” of his playing career.

The 41-year-old four-time NBA champion confirmed the move in a lengthy social media post, saying his motivation was no longer money or personal considerations but the pursuit of one final championship.

“This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship,” James wrote.

He added that he believes he can help transform Philadelphia into title contenders.

“I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energise a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.”

James also thanked Los Angeles, Miami and his home region of northeast Ohio for shaping different stages of his career.

ALSO READ Glasgow Commonwealth Games 2026: Why Birmingham Judo medallist was suspended and removed from Indian Squad

LeBron admits retirement was on his mind

James revealed he had seriously considered walking away from basketball after the 2025-26 season before ultimately deciding to return.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” he wrote.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer said spending time away from the court helped him rediscover his love for the sport.

“I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

another championship.



I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.



Thank you LA. Miami I’ll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!



🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

Deal reportedly worth $8 million

While James did not disclose financial terms, ESPN reported that the veteran forward has agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million, with a player option.

Philadelphia emerged ahead of several franchises reportedly interested in signing James, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

What LeBron brings to Philadelphia

James joins a 76ers side that reached the 2026 NBA playoffs after securing the seventh seed through the play-in tournament before losing to eventual champions New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

Despite turning 41, James remains one of the league’s elite performers. He earned a record 22nd consecutive NBA All-Star selection last season, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists across 60 regular-season games.

Earlier this year, he also surpassed Robert Parish to become the player with the most regular-season appearances in NBA history.

End of an era in Los Angeles

James joined the Lakers in 2018 after previous spells with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

His biggest achievement in Los Angeles came in 2020, when he guided the Lakers to the NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble, adding a fourth title to his glittering career. Now, after eight seasons in purple and gold, the NBA icon begins what he says will be his final chapter in Philadelphia.