When India returned to international cricket against Zimbabwe, many fans headed straight to ZEE5.

After weeks of watching the FIFA World Cup on the platform, subscribers naturally assumed their existing membership would also cover the India vs Zimbabwe T20I series. Google Trends reflected the confusion, with searches such as “India vs Zimbabwe live streaming,” “ZEE5 IND vs ZIM” and “Where to watch Zimbabwe vs India“ surging as the series got underway. At one point ZIM vs IND Live Streaming was trending at more than 50,000. However, later on, the trend shifted to Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs India National Cricket Team.

The surprise came when viewers discovered that while ZEE held the television rights through its newly launched Unite8Sports channel, the exclusive digital streaming rights belonged to FanCode.

A Platform-Specific Partnership

Rather than placing both television and digital rights under one ecosystem, ZEEL and FanCode entered a strategic broadcasting partnership for India’s 2026 tour of Zimbabwe.

Under the agreement

Platform Broadcaster Linear Television Unite8 Sports Digital Streaming FanCode Free-to-Air DD Sports (terrestrial network/DD Free Dish)

This structure allows each platform to focus on its core strengths instead of competing for the same audience.

Why Unite8 Sports Got TV Rights?

In statement released by Zimbabwe cricket, it’s Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani welcomed the new partnership between the two entities, saying, “Welcoming India to Zimbabwe is always a special occasion, and this tour promises to be even bigger with the broadcast reach that ‘Z’ and FanCode bring together.”

“We have been working with FanCode for a while and are delighted to continue that partnership for this marquee series. Having ‘Unite8 Sports’ on board as a TV broadcaster is a testament to the growing appetite for Zimbabwean cricket. We expect packed stadiums and full screens,” he added.

FanCode Holds Zimbabwe Cricket’s India Streaming Rights

FanCode have remained the digital rights holder of Zimbabwe Cricket since 2021 and continue to do so even now. Over the years, the TV rights partner for India series have changed several times though.

Different Platforms, Different Audiences

The arrangement demonstrates that television and digital streaming are no longer treated as identical products.

Unite8Sports targets traditional pay-TV households, while FanCode caters to digital-first sports viewers looking for affordable, event-specific access.

By separating the two, both companies can serve different segments of the cricket audience without directly overlapping.

Why DD Sports Is Also Showing the Matches

Alongside Unite8Sports and FanCode, the series is also available on DD Sports through Prasar Bharati’s terrestrial network and DD Free Dish under India’s mandatory sports broadcasting sharing framework for national cricket team matches and other major sporting events of public interest.

This ensures wider public access while Unite8Sports remains the primary pay-TV broadcaster.

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India vs Zimbabwe Broadcast Rights at a Glance