5.5 months. This is exactly how much it took Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to go from an aggressive young batter on the block, somehow managing to find feet in India U-19 to becoming senior Indian men’s team’s opener. For Sooryavanshi, it has been a dizzying, whirlwind ride across the highest peaks and steep learning curves of world cricket.

Today (July 23), at the Harare Sports Club, Sooryavanshi found himself back on familiar turf—the exact venue where his life changed forever.

“Harare is a very memorable place for me. Four months ago [5.5 months], we played and won the Under-19 World Cup here,” Sooryavanshi shared with BCCI.tv. “To return and play on such a great ground where we created history feels completely different. We will enjoy it,” he said in a video released by BCCI.

The Harare Legacy: Where the Legend Began

In February 2026, the Bihar-born southpaw announced himself to global cricket on this very pitch with an astonishing 175 off 80 balls (laced with 15 fours and 15 sixes) against England in the U19 World Cup Final. That innings powered India to their sixth title and turned Sooryavanshi into a national phenomenon overnight.

What followed was a record-breaking IPL debut season with the Rajasthan Royals, where he became the youngest player to claim the coveted Orange Cap.

The Rollercoaster & The Reset

However, international cricket rarely offers smooth sailing. Sooryavanshi’s initial steps in senior India colours during the tour of England proved tough, struggling against express pace and short balls from Jofra Archer.

Yet, the teenager remains unfazed as he returns to his favourite hunting ground:

Embracing the Ups and Downs: “As you mentioned, the last four months [5.5 months] have had plenty of ups and downs,” Sooryavanshi admitted. “But that’s part of cricket and life. We will keep following the same process and give 100 percent for the team.”

Pitch Familiarity: Having played key knocks on Harare’s bounce-friendly tracks, Sooryavanshi plans to use his prior knowledge of local conditions to establish his authority at the senior level.

High Praise from the Opposition

Opposing captain Sikandar Raza urged critics to keep perspective on the 15-year-old’s early senior outings:

“Vaibhav is a supremely talented cricketer. If a 15-year-old kid is playing international cricket, criticising him after just two or three matches isn’t justified,” Raza told media. “If he is managed and handled well, I think Vaibhav could be a generational talent.”

With a world record in sight—needing just 11 sixes to become the fastest player to hit 150 career T20 sixes—Sooryavanshi looks set to transform fond memories into fresh milestones.