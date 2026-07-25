Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), on Friday said it has won a ~Rs 8,500 crore inter-state transmission project in Andhra Pradesh.

The project named transmission system for proposed green hydrogen / green ammonia projects in Vizag Area, Andhra Pradesh (Phase-I),” was awarded through the tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) framework of the union government where AESL emerged as the highest bidder.

The transmission system is planned to facilitate integration and supply of power to the proposed green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in the Vizag area, catering to an estimated demand of 4,500 MW., the company said.

The project will also support the growing load requirement expected from the Pendurthi–Vizag region, where many data centre and digital infrastructure investments are coming, it said.

The project will be housed under the special purpose vehicle, Vizag Power Transmission. Its scope involves setting up a 4×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV GIS substation at Pendurthi (Vizag) and a 3×1500 MVA, 765/400 kV Khammam-II substation. With this, AESL will add 1,582 ckm of transmission lines and 10,500 MVA of transformation capacity, taking its overall transmission network to 29,531 ckm and 1,33,675 MVA of transformation capacity.

Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions said, “The project will support the development of green hydrogen and green ammonia capacity in Andhra Pradesh, while also strengthening the grid for emerging digital infrastructure demand in the Pendurthi–Vizag region.

The project is contracted to be delivered in 30 months, it said.