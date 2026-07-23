KT Tunstall, Tom Walker, Valtos, Nathan Evans and Nina Nisbett are performing under one roof, at the OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow during the opening Ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 — a lineup certain to draw attention across Scotland.

Organisers have curated a “Clyde-built” creative showcase blending chart-topping pop, traditional folk, and modern electronic beats. Supported by a cast of more than 600 local volunteer performers, the lineup brings together established headliners and emerging talent to welcome 74 nations and territories.

The Headliners & Star Performers

1. KT Tunstall (Headliner)

Role: Headline Act

Background: A Grammy-nominated, Ivor Novello Award-winning singer-songwriter behind hits including “Suddenly I See” and “Black Horse and the Cherry Tree.”

What to Expect: Currently on a world tour, Tunstall returns home to Glasgow for a hit-filled set celebrating contemporary Scottish culture, setting the tone for the acts to follow.

2. Tom Walker

Role: Ceremony Finale Act

Background: Kilsyth-born, BRIT Award-winning singer-songwriter best known for his platinum-selling hit “Leave a Light On.”

What to Expect: Added to the lineup for the closing musical moment, Walker performs in the finale in front of his home crowd.

3. Valtos (Parade of Nations Soundtrack)

Role: Athletes’ Processional Soundtrack

Background: An electro-trad duo from the Isle of Skye known for blending traditional Scottish sounds with electronic production.

What to Expect: Valtos has collaborated with artists from across the Commonwealth to create a live fusion soundtrack for athletes from all 74 nations and territories as they enter the Hydro.

4. Nathan Evans & Saint PHNX

Role: Energy Build-Up & Narrative Showcase

Background: Evans, the Scottish singer behind the viral “Wellerman” sea shanty, teams up with pop-rock duo Saint PHNX.

What to Expect: High-energy anthems to kick off the story of host city Glasgow.

5. Nina Nesbitt & Callum Beattie

Role: Cultural Heritage & Pop Showcase

Background: Popular Scottish singer-songwriters with strong domestic and international followings.

What to Expect: Beattie performs following his recent sold-out headline show at the Hydro, while Nesbitt delivers a specially reimagined version of a classic Scottish song.

A Symbolic Night for Scottish Sport

Alongside the musical stars, six-time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy will make a special Six‑time Olympic cycling champion Sir Chris Hoy will make a special appearance during the ceremony. As the inaugural bearer of the King’s Baton Relay — launched by King Charles at Buckingham Palace in March 2025 — Hoy’s presence offers an emotive, unifying moment for the host crowd ahead of 11 days of competition.