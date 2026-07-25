The KM Chart Awards 2026 ceremony is just hours away!

A day ahead of the South Korean music awards show, officials kicked the excitement levels a notch higher by announcing winners across some categories. While victories based on fan votes and popularity broke cover beforehand, the high-anticipation-driving revelation is likely to reel in audiences for the big show scheduled for Saturday, July 25.

Set to take place at the indoor arena Hwajeong Tiger Dome at Korea University in Seoul, the KMA 2026 will once again forge the path between the worlds of K-pop and K-drama. Beloved Korean actors Kang Tae Oh (Extraordinary Attorney Woo) and actress Won Ji An (Surely Tomorrow) will join forces as to host the live show meant to celebrate music excellence. Byeon Woo Seok (Perfect Crown) will also be in attendance as a presenter.

Here are the pre-announced winners of the KMAs:

Winners of 2026 KM Chart Awards Fans’ Choice

Best Popular Song: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Popular Solo Male Singer: TXT’s Yeonjun

Best Popular Solo Female Singer: aespa’s Winter

Best Popular Male Group: TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Best Popular Female Group: UNIS

Best Popular Trot: YoungTak

Global Rising Star: LNGSHOT

When and where to watch KM Chart Awards 2026?

The show will be exclusively broadcast live globally on Hello Live, while Japanese viewers may tune into ABEMA TV. A delayed broadcast will also be run on the South Korean network MBC M.

According to the Hello Live website, the red carpet event will go live at 4 pm KST (12:30 pm IST) on Saturday, July 25. Meanwhile, the main awards ceremony will kick off a few hours later at 6:30 pm KST (3 pm IST).

2026 KMA lineup

This year’s lineup of K-pop performers mostly consists of new-age groups that are bound to light up the stage with their young energy. Here’s a list of the KMA 2026 performers (subject to change):

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

P1Harmony

Hi-Fi Un!corn

ZEROBASEONE

82MAJOR

UNIS

VVUP

KickFlip

Hearts2Hearts

NEWBEAT

ALLDAY PROJECT

CORTIS

ALPHA DRIVE ONE

LNGSHOT

MODYSSEY

Stay tuned for the full winners list.