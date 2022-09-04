India-Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: Arch rivals all set for mega-face off again, check where to watch, time, and other details

With India and Pakistan all set to clash for the second successive time today, fans are all set to witness another great treat of cricket this weekend. While India will look to win another match against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup, Pakistan will try to take revenge against India.

Both sides have come into the super 4 stages after beating Hong Kong in their group matches. While India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs. Chasing Pakistan’s total of 193 runs, Hong Kong was bundled out for 38 runs.

While India’s top order will try to do some course corrections in today’s match, the Men in Blue have been hit hard by the absence of Ravindra Jadeja who has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. He is expected to be replaced by Axar Patel.

Jadeja was promoted to number four in the batting order against Pakistan in the last match keeping the left-right combination, as Rishabh Pant was dropped from the playing XI.

It was Hardik Pandya’s heroics with the bat that helped India win the match against Pakistan by 5 wickets. Also, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also not looking comfortable against the Pakistani attack as the pitch started turning slow.

Talking about Pakistan, India’s arch-rivals will also try to score more runs in the first 10 overs. Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan have proven to be very successful opening combinations while chasing, but not so when batting first.

The slowness of the wicket may also create a few problems for batsmen from both sides.

Where to watch

Viewers can watch the match on Star Sports Network. They can also watch the match on the Discovery+ Hotstar OTT platform. Fans can also enjoy the match on a number of apps as well as websites, where they can also check scorecards.

Time of the match

To be played in Dubai, the match will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) this evening.