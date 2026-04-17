Virat Kohli is widely regarded as one of the finest batters of the modern era, known for his consistency and intensity across formats. One of the rare players to dominate Tests, ODIs and T20Is alike, he has also been a cornerstone for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL, playing a key role in shaping the franchise’s identity over the years.

Anything Kohli does grabs attention and limelight, whether on the field or off it, he is the most followed Asian on social media with over 276 million followers. It is no surprise that he is a go-to choice for several brands wanting him as their brand ambassador. Kohli endorses companies like Puma, MRF, Audi, Myntra and HSBC among others.

Much of Kohli’s endorsement value is also tied to his social media presence.

How much Kohli earns per Instagram post

A 2025 study by Influencer Marketing Hub quoted by Indian Express had included him in the list of top 20 earners from Instagram, claiming that he gets paid Rs 12 crore per Instagram post on an average.

As per the widely cited 2023 Hopper HQ Instagram Rich List, Kohli’s digital influence is record-breaking for an Indian athlete.

This report sent shockwaves through the industry by revealing that Kohli reportedly earns a mind-boggling $1.38 million (approximately Rs 11.45 crore) for every single sponsored post on his Instagram grid.

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Kohli was ranked 14th globally in both the lists. In the Hopper HQ list, he was the only Indian to feature in the top 20 list of the world’s highest-earning Instagram influencers.

In the world of sports, he trailed only the legendary football duo of Cristiano Ronaldo (who reportedly charges Rs 26.7 crore per post) and Lionel Messi (Rs 21.5 crore per post).

He sat comfortably ahead of fellow Indian global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who ranked 29th with a reported fee of approximately Rs 4.4 crore per post.

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Brands pay a premium not only for his reach but also for his recession-free value as an ambassador, with brands paying him more than others.

Endorsements not restricted to Instagram

Kohli’s income from social media is just a slice of his larger endorsement empire, which is believed to generate over Rs 200 crore each year, according to an Economic Times report. With a wide range of brand deals across platforms and formats, he remains one of India’s most commercially powerful athletes.

Disclaimer: Financial Express has not independently verified these figures and relies on publicly available reports.