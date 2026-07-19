A third place finish is still better than coming second say many, because you get there by winning something and not losing something. It is for that win, a shift in the mood after the semi-final loss and to get back to their countries with something to cheer for, two arch-rivals from Europe-France and England will go head-to-head in the third-place play-off of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Miami on Saturday (July 18).

Having come so close to reaching the absolute pinnacle of their careers, the players of England and France must drag themselves onto the pitch at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday for the FIFA World Cup Third-Place Playoff.

This is not just a meaningless exhibition; on the line are millions in prize money, a massive shift in historical World Cup standing, and the ultimate right to lord over the English Channel.

1. The Financial Stake: A Real, If Modest, Difference

While players are driven by the dream of gold, football associations have their eyes firmly on the financial windfall. FIFA’s prize distribution model ensures the third-place playoff still carries a meaningful reward:

3rd Place Winner: Receives $30 million in prize money.

4th Place Finisher: Receives $28 million.

A single 90-minute game yields a $2 million swing — a smaller gap than in previous years, but still a real budget difference for domestic developmental projects, coaching staff bonuses, and grassroots funding for the winning federation.

2. The Historic Stakes: Legacy and World Cup Records

For both nations, the result of Saturday’s match will completely reshape how their 2026 runs are remembered in the history books. There is a staggering gap in historical pedigree at this exact stage:

France’s Record:

Championships: 2 (1998, 2018)

Previous 3rd-Place Finishes: 2 (1958, 1986)

Previous 4th-Place Finishes: 1 (1982)

A victory on Saturday would give France their third bronze medal, solidifying their status as modern football’s most consistent powerhouse.

England’s Record:

Championships: 1 (1966)

Previous 3rd-Place Finishes: 0

Previous 4th-Place Finishes: 2 (1990, 2018)

The Three Lions carry a dismal record in third-place playoffs, having fallen to Italy in 1990 and Belgium in 2018. Finishing fourth once again would make England the first European team to suffer three fourth-place finishes without ever securing a bronze medal.

3. Why Is It “Channel Bragging Rights”?

Separated by just a 20-mile stretch of water at its narrowest point — the English Channel — England and France share a fierce geopolitical and sporting rivalry that spans centuries.

Historically, England dominated the early matchups, winning 10 of their first 11 meetings between 1923 and 1949. However, in modern, competitive football, the tide has heavily turned.

England has won just one of their last nine games against France across all competitions — a 2-0 friendly win back in November 2015. In competitive, non-friendly matches, England has not beaten France since the 1982 World Cup (3-1). For Thomas Tuchel’s England, beating France means reclaiming regional dominance and putting an end to decades of French superiority across the Channel.

4. Players to Look Out For

Kylian Mbappé (France): Mbappé enters Saturday level with Argentina’s Lionel Messi at the top of the tournament scoring charts with 8 goals each. But Messi already holds the edge on the Golden Boot tiebreaker after his two assists in the semi-final against England, meaning Mbappé needs to outscore him on Saturday, not merely match him, to claim the award outright. Expect him to play with ruthless, goal-hungry intent.

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Jude Bellingham (England): Following his heroics throughout the tournament — including a match-saving brace in the quarter-final against Norway — Bellingham remains England’s emotional leader. All eyes will be on him to dominate the midfield and lead the Three Lions to a historic bronze medal.

Ousmane Dembélé (France): With defenses heavily shifting focus to stop Mbappé, Dembélé has been France’s primary outlet on the right wing. His electric pace and direct dribbling will be a massive test for England’s full-backs.

Harry Kane (England): After a gruelling tournament, the England captain will look to sign off in North America with a defining performance. Kane’s ability to drop deep, link play, and convert in the box will be crucial to breaking down William Saliba and the French defence.