FIFA World Cup 2022: Tunisia vs France today; When and where to watch

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Football enthusiasts could on Wednesday witness a sporting grandiose when Tunisia and defending champion France play a match in Group D of the FIFA World Cup 2022.

France could not win all three of their World Cup group matches since getting their first title in 1998. On the other hand, Tunisia have not even won three matches in their history of the World Cup. For Tunisia, winning this match will give them a chance to move forward in the FIFA World Cup 20222 round of 16 in Qatar.

Tunisia vs France World Cup: Squads

Tunisia squad: Aymen Dahmen, Bechir Ben Said, Mouez Hassen, Aymen Mathlouthi, Ali Abdi, Dylan Bronn, Mohamed Drager, Nader Ghandri, Bilel Ifa, Wajdi Kechrida, Ali Maaloul, Yassine Meriah, Montassar Talbi, Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali, Aissa Laidouni, Hannibal Mejbri, Ferjani Sassi, Elyas Skhiri, Anis Ben Slimane, Seifeddine Jaziri, Issam Jebali, Wahbi Khazri, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Youssef Msakni, Naim Sliti

France squad: Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda, Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpembe, William Saliba, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga, Kingsley Coman, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani

Tunisia vs France World Cup: When will the match kick-off?

The match between Tunisia and France will be played on Wednesday, November 30, at 8:30 PM IST.

Tunisia vs France World Cup: Where will the match kick-off?

The Tunisia vs France match of Group D will be played at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

Tunisia vs France: Where to watch?

Tunisia Vs France World Cup match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels.