India on Tuesday summoned Russia’s charge d’affaires and strongly protested the killing of four Indian seafarers aboard a merchant ship that was hit off the coast of Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) told the Russian diplomat that the attack on the Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel, which led to the deaths of the four Indians, was unacceptable, PTI reported. This is the first time Indian seafarers have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict since the war began.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, July 19, when the MV Golden Leo came under attack while leaving the Ukrainian port. The ship had 17 crew members on board, including five Indian nationals.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said four Indians were killed and the fifth Indian crew member was taken to hospital in critical condition.

“Our Mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and is making all possible efforts to extend all possible assistance to those affected,” the MEA said. It also offered its “deepest condolences” to the families of the Indian sailors who died and wished the injured crew member a “speedy and full recovery”.

The MV Golden Leo is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd, according to LSEG data. The vessel was carrying a crew from India and Syria when it was attacked.

India condemns attack on commercial shipping

The MEA strongly criticised the attack and said commercial vessels and civilian crew members should not be targeted.

“India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of navigation and commerce, is deplorable and should be avoided,” the ministry said.

The attack near Odesa, Ukraine’s biggest Black Sea port, is believed to be the first reported incident in which Indian seafarers have been killed in the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022.

The incident also comes at a time when Indian sailors have been caught up in attacks on commercial shipping in other parts of the world, including amid the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran in the Gulf.

Ministry of External Affairs (@MEAIndia) issues a statement on attacks on commercial vessel – MV GOLDEN LEO ⬇️



India condemns such attacks and reiterates that targeting commercial shipping and endangering innocent civilian crew members, or otherwise impeding freedom of… pic.twitter.com/UDGdc9Cc6B — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 20, 2026

Ukraine blames Russia for attack

Ukraine’s Acting Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha blamed Russia for the attack, saying the incident was part of a wider pattern of strikes against civilian shipping.

“Russia has now struck a civilian vessel navigating Ukraine’s maritime corridor. The crew included citizens of Syria and India. A Ukrainian maritime pilot was killed,” Sybiha said.

He also claimed that Russia had attacked another merchant vessel flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda in the Black Sea on Saturday.

Sybiha said Ukraine had informed the International Maritime Organisation and its international partners about Russia’s latest attacks on civilian shipping. He added that governments of countries whose citizens were killed or injured had also been informed.

According to Ukraine’s navy, the MV Golden Leo, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel carrying corn, was hit by three Russian cruise missiles. The attack reportedly caused a fire on the ship.

Ukraine’s seaports authority said a search and rescue operation continued through the night. It said nine crew members and one maritime pilot were killed, while eight of the ship’s 17 crew members were rescued.

However, reports from Maritime Trade News put the death toll at at least 10 sailors. The Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack or the allegations made by Ukrainian officials.

With attacks intensifying, the latest incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of civilian ships and sailors operating in the Black Sea.

India tightens safety rules for seafarers working in conflict-hit zones

Earlier, with maritime tensions rising in West Asia, the Indian government introduced stricter safety rules to protect Indian seafarers working in high-risk areas.

Under the new rules, shipping companies and recruitment agencies will have to keep track of Indian sailors working across the world. They will also be required to assess security threats before sending crews into areas affected by war or conflict.

The rules also make it clear that seafarers have the right to refuse to sail into dangerous waters. They cannot be forced to take up a deployment if they believe their safety is at risk.

With the new requirements in place, shipping companies and agencies will be held responsible for taking proper safety measures and protecting Indian crews operating on ships passing through conflict-hit and volatile shipping routes.

The government’s aim is to make sure that the safety of seafarers is given priority, especially as attacks on commercial vessels have increased in several parts of the world.