Chris Fall, the head of the Centre for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI), aka the Donald Trump administration’s artificial intelligence safety agency, has resigned from his role. The news of his departure comes just three months after he was appointed director of the agency, which is part of the US Department of Commerce.

Axios first reported the “scoop” on Fall’s abrupt exit and the subsequent confirmation statements issued by a Commerce Department spokesperson. In light of the new development, Arvind Raman, the director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will temporarily take on the role of CAISI’s acting director, as revealed in several official statements the US Department of Commerce shared with US outlets, including CNBC.

While officials have yet to offer clarity on why Fall chose to quit his top Trump administration job, his exit puts another dent in the expanding list of recent resignations and departures of senior title holders from the current administration. The ‘Make America Great Again’ leader’s government is also grappling with how to deploy AI safely while being embroiled in a ruthless competition with Chinese companies fuelling the advanced tech’s boom and running parallel to US AI startups such as OpenAI and Anthropic.

A replacement for David Sacks, who previously served as the White House AI and crypto czar, has still not been instated since the venture capitalist gave up the role in March.

Who is Chris Fall?

According to the US Centre for AI Standards and Innovation’s website, the agency seeks to help the government facilitate “testing and collaborative research” around commercial AI systems. Being at the centre of the federal government’s review process of frontier AI models, this agency comes under the Commerce Department, which hit Anthropic with export controls in June.

According to a Politico report at the time, Chris Fall was behind discussions with senior Anthropic executives, as the government branch sought to find a way to restore access to the Dario Amodei-led startup’s Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models.

Dr Chris Fall was tapped to lead CAISI in April, with the Commerce Department telling MeriTalk that he “brings the scientific leadership needed to ensure America leads the world in evaluating frontier AI models and advancing the technical standards that protect our national and economic security.”

He was elevated to the shortly after a resignation was demanded from his predecessor, Collin Burns, according to a Washington Post report. The US outlet stressed that Burns was pulled from the CAISI director’s job after the White House realised that he previously worked for Anthropic.

As a PhD in Neuroscience and a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Virginia, Fall served as Director of the Department of Energy’s Office of Science during Trump’s first term. The former AI safety head also holds an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Prior to serving in the Office of Science, Fall served as a Senior Advisor to the Undersecretary for Energy and as Acting Director of DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). Even before that, the US official served for more than seven years in a variety of roles, including Acting Chief Scientist and Lead for the Research Directorate, Deputy Director of Research, Director of the International Liaison Office, and the ONR Innovation Fellow, at the Office of Naval Research (ONR).

For three years, Fall served in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy as Assistant Director for Defence Programs and then as Acting Lead for the National Security and International Affairs Division, according to the official US Energy Department website.

Before stepping into the lane of government jobs, Fall held his own as a faculty member at the University of Illinois at Chicago, and he completed postdoctoral fellowships at the University of California at Davis Institute for Theoretical Dynamics and the New York University Centre for Neural Science.

Who is Chris Fall’s replacement?

“Following Chris’s departure, NIST Director Dr Arvind Raman will continue to oversee CAISI and will serve as Acting CAISI Director,” Commerce Department spokesperson Kristen Eichamer said in a statement to Axios.

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The report further indicated that even Fall’s appointment as the Trump admin’s AI safety head was always meant to be temporary. Raman is believed to be looking into a list of candidates who could take on the job over the past several weeks.

On June 30, the Indian-origin official was sworn in as the fifth undersecretary of commerce for standards and technology and the 18th director of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) by US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. He was confirmed by the US Senate on May 18.

Three years ago, Raman was named the John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering at Purdue University in Indiana. He started as an assistant professor at Purdue in 2000 and has since received multiple awards for teaching. With his research focusing on atomic force microscopy, human biomechanics and electronics manufacturing, the Indian-origin researcher was appointed the Robert V. Adams Professor of Engineering in 2012.

Having made the decision to pursue academia in the late 1990s, Raman was born to immigrant parents, T.E. Raman and Anuradha Raman, in Uttar Pradesh. Picking on STEM interests from his mother, who was a chemistry teacher, Arvind completed his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi in 1991. Thereafter, moving to the US for higher education, Raman did an M.S. in mechanical engineering from Purdue University and a PhD in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.