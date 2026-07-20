The champagne was still flowing across the floor of Spain’s dressing room when FIFA President Gianni Infantino made a special post-match appearance. Leaving the formal podium ceremony behind, Infantino personally presented a historic piece of football memorabilia to the newly crowned world champions: FIFA’s inaugural World Cup Champion Rings.

While the on-field trophy presentation stayed true to football tradition—with gold medals and the iconic FIFA World Cup Trophy presented in front of a global audience—Infantino reserved the American-inspired championship rings for a private celebration inside the dressing room.

Exclusive Access: What Happened Inside the Dressing Room

Rodri’s Presentation: Spain captain and Golden Ball winner Rodri was among the first members of the squad to receive a temporary championship ring from Infantino. The Manchester City midfielder was photographed wearing the ring alongside the FIFA President while holding the World Cup trophy.

Stars Join the Celebration: Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, defender Pedro Porro and several other members of Spain’s squad were also pictured celebrating with Infantino as temporary rings were distributed during the post-match festivities.

Formal Version to Follow: FIFA said the rings presented inside the dressing room were temporary versions for the celebrations. The 30 bespoke rings for Spain’s players and coaching staff will be custom-fitted and personalised before being presented at a later date.

The Craftsmanship: Super Bowl Tradition Meets FIFA History

Inspired by the championship ring tradition synonymous with North American sport—particularly the NFL, NBA, NHL and MLB—the design marks a significant departure from FIFA’s long-standing awards protocol.

Material & Design: Each ring is crafted from 18-karat gold and features 89 diamonds and 36 sapphires, commemorating the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Dual Design: One side showcases a three-dimensional FIFA World Cup Trophy, while the opposite side carries Spain’s national identity and personalised championship details.

Limited Edition: Only 2,026 numbered rings have been produced worldwide. Beyond the 30 bespoke rings reserved for Spain’s players and coaching staff, 1,996 collector’s editions have been released for public purchase at US$12,000 (around ₹10.2 lakh) each.

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A New FIFA Tradition?

For nearly a century, the FIFA World Cup’s post-match ritual has remained largely unchanged: medals on the podium, the trophy lifted before the crowd and celebrations shared with supporters around the world.

The introduction of championship rings adds a distinctly North American touch to football’s biggest tournament. By presenting them privately inside the dressing room rather than on the podium, FIFA preserved the traditional medal ceremony while embracing a custom long associated with championship-winning teams in American professional sport.

Whether the rings become a permanent feature of future World Cups remains to be seen. But for Spain’s 2026 champions, they represent a unique keepsake from the first 48-team World Cup—and the beginning of what could become football’s newest championship tradition.