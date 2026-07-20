A video trended right after Spain won their second FIFA World Cup. Nico Williams, the guy who made the assist that led to the lone goal by Ferran Torres that decided the game, was seen running to the stands with his gold medal from the win, in his hand.

The Spanish winger Williams climbed towards the front rows of the stands, removed his FIFA World Cup winner’s medal and gently placed it around the neck of his mother, María.

The touching gesture quickly spread across social media, with fans around the world celebrating a son honouring the woman whose sacrifices helped make his football dream possible.

What a beautiful moment ❤️

Nico Williams dedicated his gold medal to his mother pic.twitter.com/eCi0hZR85K — Speedline (@speedlne) July 20, 2026

The Story Behind the Medal

For Williams, the medal represented far more than victory in football’s biggest tournament.

His parents, Félix and María, left Ghana in the 1990s in search of a better life. During their perilous journey to Europe, María crossed parts of the Sahara Desert while pregnant with the couple’s first child, Iñaki, before the family eventually reached Spain.

After arriving via Melilla, the family later settled in Pxmplona, where Iñaki was born, before moving to the Basque Country. Nico was born in Pamplona in 2002 and, alongside his older brother, rose through the ranks of Athletic Club’s academy after the family rebuilt their lives in northern Spain.

The Williams brothers would eventually represent two different nations on football’s biggest stage. Iñaki chose to play for Ghana, honouring his parents’ homeland, while Nico represented Spain, the country where he was born and raised.

The Game-Changing Contribution

Spain introduced Williams from the bench in the second half as they searched for a breakthrough against a resolute Argentina defence.

Deep into extra time, the Athletic Club winger burst down the left flank before delivering a perfectly weighted low cross for Ferran Torres, whose composed finish in the 106th minute finally broke the deadlock and secured Spain’s second FIFA World Cup title.

While Torres will forever be remembered as the goalscorer, Williams’ impact changed the course of the final, providing the decisive assist when Spain needed inspiration the most.

Nico Williams: Career Snapshot

Category Details Full Name Nicholas “Nico” Williams Arthuer Club Athletic Club World Cup Final Came off the bench and provided the assist for Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute winner Major Honours UEFA Euro 2024 champion; FIFA World Cup 2026 champion

A Gesture Bigger Than Football

As celebrations erupted around the stadium, Williams chose not to keep the biggest prize of his career around his own neck.

Instead, he walked over to the stands and presented his winner’s medal to his mother—a simple yet powerful acknowledgement of the sacrifices that had shaped his journey long before he became one of Europe’s brightest footballers.

It was a reminder that behind every sporting triumph often lies a story of hardship, resilience and family.

For Spain, the night ended with a second FIFA World Cup title.

For Nico Williams, however, the defining image was not lifting the trophy or celebrating on the podium. It was placing his winner’s medal around his mother’s neck—a gesture that recognised the extraordinary journey that began decades earlier in Ghana and culminated on football’s grandest stage in New Jersey.