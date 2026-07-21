Commuters travelling through central Delhi on Monday may face traffic restrictions and diversions around Kishan Ghat and adjoining areas as Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for movement in the area from 8:30 am onwards.

According to the advisory, restrictions will be imposed on a need basis, and motorists heading towards the airport, railway stations and nearby areas have been advised to plan their journeys in advance. Traffic Police has also urged commuters to use navigation apps for real-time updates and follow directions issued by personnel deployed on the ground.

Roads and intersections likely to be affected

Traffic diversions may be implemented at Delhi Gate, Rajghat Crossing, Guru Nanak Chowk, Shantivan Chowk, Rajghat DTC Depot and IP Flyover, depending on the traffic situation.

Roads likely to witness congestion or diversions include Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome Road, Rajghat DTC Depot Road, Rajghat DTC Bypass Road, along with adjoining stretches.

The advisory also asks motorists to park vehicles only at designated parking areas and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY



In view of the Demonstration/Protest/Rally at Kishan Ghat, New Delhi on 21.07.2026, traffic restrictions and diversions may be imposed from 08:30 AM onwards on need basis.



Commuters are advised to avoid the affected routes around Satyagrah Marg, Velodrome… pic.twitter.com/na6iMqdIhR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) July 20, 2026

Rally scheduled at Kishan Ghat

The traffic arrangements have been made in view of a demonstration and rally being organised by Desh Bachao Morcha at Kishan Ghat on Monday.

Farmer organisations from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to participate in the programme. According to Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, the rally has been called to oppose the proposed India-US trade deal, with organisers claiming that cheaper agricultural imports could adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and the country’s agricultural economy.

Pandher claimed that the proposed agreement could extend beyond agriculture to sectors such as dairy, industry, digital trade, e-commerce, government procurement, intellectual property rights and services.

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Farmer groups have demanded that the Centre abandon the proposed trade pact, arguing that it could negatively impact the interests of farmers and ordinary citizens. Several farmer organisations in Punjab have been protesting against the proposed India-US trade deal and had earlier organised motorcycle marches over the issue.

Authorities have advised commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel and avoid the affected routes wherever possible until normal traffic movement is restored.