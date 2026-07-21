The Indian government has told Parliament in a written reply that it has not received any genuine or verified complaints linking E20 ethanol-blended petrol to major engine damage or vehicle breakdowns. At the same time, the government said the ethanol blending programme has helped generate more than ₹1.66 lakh crore in additional income for farmers since the Ethanol Supply Year 2014-15.

The information was shared by Suresh Gopi, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, in a written reply to an unstarred question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), Society of Indian… pic.twitter.com/dpGzFCkQox — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2026

Ethanol programme gives farmers ₹1.66 lakh crore boost

The government said the ethanol programme has delivered major economic and environmental benefits since the 2014-15 Ethanol Supply Year.

One of the biggest gains has been for farmers. According to the government’s figures, the procurement of feedstock for ethanol production has generated more than ₹1.66 lakh crore in additional income for farmers.

The programme has also helped India save more than ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, while nearly 316 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil have been replaced through ethanol blending.

The government also estimated that the programme has helped avoid around 952 lakh metric tonnes of CO₂ emissions.

Government says no widespread engine damage

The safety of E20 fuel has been a major concern among vehicle owners, especially those with older vehicles.

Responding to these concerns, the government said there have been no verified reports of widespread engine failures or vehicle breakdowns caused by ethanol blending.

Around 8 crore vehicles visit petrol stations across India every day, and nearly 80% of them are petrol vehicles, the government said.

E15 and higher blends have been widely used for more than three and a half years, while E19 and E20 fuels have been in use for more than two and a half years.

The government said that if E20 had caused damage to vehicles, it would have been clearly visible through warranty claims, service campaigns and complaints from customers.

Such failures, it said, “would have resulted in large-scale warranty claims, service campaigns and widespread consumer complaints, none of which have been reported.”

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India reaches 20% ethanol blending five years early

India has now achieved 20% ethanol blending in petrol, five years ahead of its original target.

The government said the achievement came after more than two decades of planning, scientific studies, consultations with different stakeholders and efforts to expand the country’s ethanol supply chain.

The blending level has increased steadily over the past few years. Ethanol made up around 12% of petrol in the 2022-23 supply year. This rose to about 14.6% in 2023-24 and nearly 19.2% in 2024-25. Between November 2025 and June 2026, the blending level reached 20%.

What vehicle makers’ data shows

The government also used data from automobile manufacturers to support its position on E20 fuel.

One leading vehicle manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during the 2025-26 financial year. Around 1.5 crore of those vehicles were not originally certified as E20-compatible. However, the company reported no E20-related corrosion, abnormal wear or shorter component life.

A major two-wheeler manufacturer also reported similar experience with its vehicles.

Another vehicle manufacturer looked at data from 1.4 crore vehicles running on E20 fuel over an extended period. The company found no evidence of corrosion caused by ethanol, according to the government.

Higher ethanol blending was tested before rollout

The government said the move towards higher ethanol blending was carried out only after extensive discussions and testing. Automobile manufacturers, SIAM, ARAI, component makers, testing agencies and oil marketing companies were involved in the process.

The government also addressed concerns about fuel quality and the possibility of water contamination.

According to the reply, Oil Marketing Companies have strict systems in place to check fuel quality. More than 30,000 retail outlet inspections are carried out to check for adulteration and ensure fuel quality.

States have also been asked to follow a zero-tolerance policy towards fuel adulteration.

Government calls some E20 damage claims misleading

The government was also asked about claims made in the media and on social media that E20 petrol was damaging vehicles. The ministry said these claims had been examined with the help of technical agencies. In many cases, it found them to be “exaggerated, misleading or unsupported by technical evidence.”

The government maintained that there is still no verified evidence of widespread engine damage caused by ethanol blending.

Its position is based on more than 25 years of phased implementation, scientific testing, feedback from vehicle manufacturers, service records from crores of vehicles, consultations with industry stakeholders and regular fuel quality checks.