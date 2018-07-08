England vs India 3rd T20 LIVE Score, ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Virat Kohli and Co eye for win in crucial match

India vs England 3rd T20 Live: It is the last match of the series.

England vs India 3rd T20 LIVE Score: Early bragging rights are up for grabs for both England and India as the two nations lock horns for the third and final match of the T20 series at County Ground, Bristol. With the ‘Three Lions’ winning the second Twenty20 International to level the series at 1-1, the Men in Blue will aim to improve the performance and win. In the second match, England bowling attack restricted India to a below-par score of 148/5. Leaving their previous mistakes behind which they committed in the first T20I, the English bowlers came accurate with the line and length as they struck at regular intervals to deny the visitors post a challenging total on a batting-friendly wicket.

Apart from skipper Kohli (47), Mahendra Singh Dhoni (32 not out) no other Indian batsmen clicked and went cheaply. Suresh Raina, however, tried to contribute but the Uttar Pradesh batsmen only managed to score 27 runs. So, if India want to seal the series, then top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan, who failed in both the matches, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul need to score big. In the bowling department, unlike the first match, Bowlers failed to impress. Pacer Umesh Yadav was the only successful bowling, scalping two wickets. Other bowlers–Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal only managed to take one wicket.

In order to restrict England to dominate the visitors, the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal have to click along with the pacers. England, on the other hand, seemed like they did their homework perfectly. After they got thrashed in the first match, the hosts bounced back in style in the second match, thanks to some good bowling and batsman Alex Hales.

The bowling department especially seemed settled but towards the end, the English bowlers are leaking runs. So to trouble the Indian side, bowlers need to stop the flow of runs towards the end and top-order batsmen need to click.